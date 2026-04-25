ARCH Announces 2026 Hospice Heroes Award Winners

The Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH) has announced the winners of its annual Hospice Heroes Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions from staff, volunteers, and community partners. This year’s recipients include Greg Chamings (Volunteer Hero), Barb Bailey (Staff Hero), and SooToday (Community Partner Hero).

The Algoma Residential Community Hospice ( ARCH ) proudly announces the recipients of the 2026 Hospice Heroes Awards , an annual celebration recognizing the exceptional contributions of staff, volunteers, and community partners.

This year’s ceremony, held at the beautiful Grand Gardens, honored individuals who embody the core values of ARCH and demonstrate inspiring leadership within the community. The event was a resounding success, bringing together those dedicated to providing compassionate end-of-life care and support to families across the Algoma District. ARCH expresses profound gratitude to all nominees and winners for their unwavering commitment and exemplary service.

These individuals are not merely fulfilling roles; they are creating a legacy of kindness, empathy, and dignity for those navigating life’s most challenging moments. The Hospice Heroes Awards serve as a powerful reminder of the collective effort required to deliver high-quality, accessible hospice care, and the profound impact these dedicated individuals have on the lives of residents and their families. This year’s awards recognized three outstanding recipients.

Greg Chamings was named Volunteer Hospice Hero for his three years of devoted service. Greg’s cheerful disposition and genuine care have made him a beloved figure within the ARCH Hospice Home. He consistently goes above and beyond, not only assisting with practical tasks like meal delivery and laundry but also dedicating his time to simply being present with residents, offering companionship, sharing stories, and creating moments of joy.

His ability to connect with residents and their families on a personal level, demonstrating a heartfelt interest in their lives, sets him apart. Barb Bailey received the Staff Hospice Hero award, a testament to her unwavering dedication since the inception of ARCH. As a personal support worker, Barb consistently exceeds expectations, providing not only essential care but also a reassuring presence and a willingness to assist wherever needed.

Her kindness, empathy, and compassion are hallmarks of her service, embodying the ARCH mission of providing dignified care. The quote from Mother Teresa, “It is not how much you do, but how much love you put into doing it,” perfectly encapsulates Barb’s approach to her work.

Finally, SooToday was honored as the Community Partner Hospice Hero for their long-standing support and commitment to amplifying the voices of ARCH, its residents, volunteers, and donors. Through their platform, SooToday effectively raises awareness of ARCH’s services, fundraising campaigns, and volunteer opportunities, inspiring community engagement and generosity. The impact of these Hospice Heroes extends far beyond the walls of the ARCH Hospice Home. Greg Chamings’ presence provides comfort and a sense of belonging to residents during vulnerable times.

Barb Bailey’s compassionate care ensures that residents receive not only physical support but also emotional reassurance and dignity. SooToday’s dedicated reporting connects the community to the vital work of ARCH, fostering a culture of support and understanding. These individuals and organizations exemplify the spirit of community and the power of collective action. ARCH is deeply grateful for their contributions and recognizes them as true role models.

The 2026 Hospice Heroes Awards are a celebration of their dedication, their compassion, and their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional end-of-life care. Their efforts ensure that ARCH can continue to offer its services at no cost to families in the Algoma District, providing a vital lifeline during times of profound need.

The awards ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the importance of hospice care and the individuals who dedicate their lives to making a difference in the lives of others. ARCH looks forward to continuing to work alongside these and other dedicated individuals and organizations to strengthen the community and provide compassionate care for years to come





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Hospice ARCH Awards Volunteer Community End-Of-Life Care

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