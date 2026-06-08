Apple Unveils Major Siri Overhaul with 'Siri AI' at WWDC

Apple has introduced a comprehensive AI upgrade for its Siri voice assistant, called Siri AI, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The revamp includes enhanced voice recognition, a standalone app, and the ability to analyze on-screen content and access broad world knowledge. The update, which has been delayed for two years, aims to close the gap with rivals like Microsoft and Google. Siri AI will be integrated across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, with privacy-focused features and a new expressive voice. However, it will not be available initially in the EU on iPhones or iPads, nor in China. Apple also announced new parental controls and a partnership with the American Academy of Pediatrics. The company's cautious AI approach contrasts with competitors' aggressive investments.

Apple 's much-anticipated AI upgrade for Siri, branded as Siri AI, was officially unveiled during the company's opening keynote at the Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California.

The announcement marks a pivotal moment for Apple, which has been under pressure to deliver a more capable and context-aware assistant after years of criticism that Siri had fallen behind competing AI services. The new Siri AI is designed to be deeply integrated into the user's personal context, with the ability to understand and act on information displayed on the device screen.

It can recall details from past conversations and retrieve personal information like a contact's address from messages, even if it was not explicitly saved. Apple software chief Craig Federighi emphasized that helpful AI must be centered around the user, grounded in personal context and everyday apps, and built with privacy as a core principle. This vision, dubbed "Apple Intelligence," will power the new Siri experience.

The rollout of Siri AI has been a central focus for this year's developer conference, following multiple delays that pushed back the original 2024 timeline. These delays have left Apple trailing in the AI race, where rivals Microsoft and Alphabet's Google have already embedded agentic AI-software that can perform complex, multi-step tasks-into their products and services.

The rapid consumer adoption of chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini has further highlighted Siri's limitations, despite its pioneering role as the first mainstream voice assistant launched in 2011. Apple's response, Siri AI, features a new voice engine that makes the assistant sound more expressive and conversational. The upgrade will be available on iPhones and iPads, with a tailored version in development for Apple Watch.

However, the launch will not be global. Apple confirmed that Siri AI will not be available initially on iPhones or iPads in the European Union due to ongoing regulatory discussions, and it will not be offered in China at all. The assistant's core functions, including image analysis and search, will be tied to a new standalone app that syncs across iPhone, iPad, and Mac using Apple's private cloud computing infrastructure.

Initially, Siri AI will support only English, with additional languages promised "quickly," though no specific timeline was provided. The new Siri will be part of iOS 27, which will extend support to iPhone 11 models and later, while the next macOS version will be named "Golden Gate.

" Beyond Siri, Apple announced enhanced parental controls as part of its broader AI and safety initiatives. By default, children will be limited to apps approved by their parents, and a new "ask to browse" feature will require them to request permission for every new website they visit. The company is also expanding its content-filtering tools to blur images depicting gore in messaging apps by default and alert parents, building on existing nudity detection.

Apple is collaborating with the American Academy of Pediatrics to develop a guide for parents aimed at fostering healthy digital habits. Apple's historically cautious approach to AI, which includes partnerships such as one with Google's Gemini models to power certain capabilities, stands in contrast to the aggressive, large-scale investments in data centers by competitors. While this conservatism has allowed Apple to avoid the massive capital expenditures seen at rivals, it may be shifting.

Financial Chief Kevan Parekh recently indicated that Apple would end its long-standing practice of returning all spare cash to shareholders, hinting at a potential ramp-up in AI-related infrastructure spending. Federighi warned that some companies are "racing forward" with AI without clear regard for societal impact, positioning Apple's measured, privacy-centric strategy as a responsible alternative. Yet, the pressure to deliver a competitive AI experience remains high as the company seeks to maintain its ecosystem's appeal in an increasingly AI-driven market





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