Apple Shares Fall 4% as Rising Memory Costs Threaten Gross Margins

Apple shares dropped about 4% in premarket trading after CEO John Ternus warned that unprecedented memory costs will squeeze gross margins, with December-quarter guidance set at 45% to 46%.

Apple shares fell about 4 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday after the tech giant warned that rising memory costs would squeeze gross margins, stoking investor concerns over persistent supply-chain uncertainties and mounting AI expenses.

The decline followed Monday's earnings report and a warning that memory costs will keep rising beyond the December quarter. John Ternus delivered his first earnings report as Apple CEO on Monday. He described the memory-pricing environment as unprecedented while expecting costs to rise beyond the quarter ending in December. The iPhone maker has benefited from using memory purchased at lower prices, but that advantage is expected to diminish over time, leaving more of its purchases exposed to higher prices.

Also read Global shares are mixed and U.S. futures advance, while oil prices fall nearly 4%

Apple Gross Margin Guidance And AI Costs

Gross margins, which measure the percentage of revenue retained after the costs of making its products, was 47.9 per cent for the September quarter. That was down from June-quarter levels even when factoring in the impact of tariff refunds. Apple expects gross margin for the December-ending quarter to range between 45 per cent and 46 per cent, which also reflects the expenses tied to the ramp-up of its AI-powered Siri.

The CEO comments imply Apple products are going to become even more expensive, which is not ideal at a time when the consumer is feeling the pinch from a higher cost of living, said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell. His warning underscored how broader cost pressures are colliding with Apple's premium pricing strategy.

Advertisement

However, Apple reported a record September quarter for iPhone revenue despite price increases and a staggered iPhone release schedule where only the premium 18 Pro models were launched in the last days of the company's fiscal 2026. Fourth-quarter iPhone sales, which included iPhone 18 Pro models but not Duo, were US$57.58-billion, above estimates of US$56.54-billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

We see the flagship iPhone as the linchpin of this ecosystem, from which Apple derives pricing power, switching costs, and a network effect, said William Kerwin, senior equity analyst at Morningstar. His comments highlighted the central role the premium device plays in Apple's business model even as cost pressures build. Apple is set to lose over US$170-billion in market value from its US$4.94 trillion valuation if losses hold.

Apple Stock Valuation Compared To Tech Rivals

The stock trades at nearly 35 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, compared with 18.23 times for Alphabet and 23.43 times for Microsoft. The warning on memory costs adds to investor concerns about supply-chain uncertainty and rising artificial intelligence expenses. Apple's AI-powered Siri ramp-up is contributing to the margin pressure, alongside the higher memory prices that the company expects to persist beyond the December quarter.

Ternus called the memory-pricing environment unprecedented, a signal that Apple may need to adjust pricing or absorb higher costs. The company has long benefited from favorable memory purchase agreements, but those advantages are narrowing as market prices climb. The September quarter gross margin of 47.9 per cent came in below June-quarter levels even after accounting for tariff refunds.

The December-quarter guidance of 45 per cent to 46 per cent marks a further step down and reflects both memory costs and AI-related expenses. Despite the margin pressure, iPhone revenue set a September-quarter record. The staggered release schedule meant only the premium iPhone 18 Pro models launched in the final days of fiscal 2026, yet sales still topped analyst expectations. Fourth-quarter iPhone sales reached US$57.58-billion, beating the US$56.54-billion estimate compiled by LSEG.

The record iPhone performance shows the flagship device remains the core of Apple's ecosystem, according to Morningstar's William Kerwin. He noted that the iPhone generates pricing power, switching costs, and a network effect for the company. Still, the combination of higher memory costs, AI spending, and consumer cost-of-living pressures creates a difficult backdrop.

Consumer Cost Of Living Pressures On Apple

Dan Coatsworth of AJ Bell said the CEO's comments imply Apple products are going to become even more expensive, which is not ideal at a time when the consumer is feeling the pinch from a higher cost of living. Apple's market value stands at US$4.94 trillion. If the premarket losses hold, the company would shed over US$170-billion in value.

The stock trades at nearly 35 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, well above Alphabet at 18.23 times and Microsoft at 23.43 times. The memory cost warning and the margin guidance for the December quarter are the latest signals that Apple faces a more challenging cost environment. Investors are weighing the company's pricing power and record iPhone sales against the prospect of thinner margins and higher expenses tied to AI development.

Advertisement

Ternus, in his first earnings report as CEO, pointed to an unprecedented memory-pricing environment. He expects costs to rise beyond the December quarter, suggesting the pressure on margins could extend into future periods. The company's ability to offset those costs through pricing or cost controls will be a key focus for investors. Apple's September-quarter gross margin of 47.9 per cent was down from the June quarter even when factoring in tariff refunds.

The December-quarter guidance of 45 per cent to 46 per cent includes the expenses tied to the ramp-up of its AI-powered Siri. The combination of record iPhone revenue and falling gross margins illustrates the tension in Apple's business. The iPhone 18 Pro models drove fourth-quarter sales of US$57.58-billion, above estimates of US$56.54-billion, according to LSEG data. Morningstar's William Kerwin said the flagship iPhone is the linchpin of Apple's ecosystem, providing pricing power, switching costs, and a network effect.

That view helps explain why the company can raise prices even as consumers face cost-of-living pressures. AJ Bell's Dan Coatsworth said the CEO comments imply Apple products are going to become even more expensive, which is not ideal at a time when the consumer is feeling the pinch from a higher cost of living. Apple's stock trades at nearly 35 times expected earnings over the next 12 months. That compares with 18.23 times for Alphabet and 23.43 times for Microsoft.

The premium valuation leaves little room for margin disappointments. If the premarket losses hold, Apple would lose over US$170-billion in market value from its US$4.94 trillion valuation. The shares fell about 4 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday after the memory cost warning and margin guidance. The memory-pricing environment remains a key risk.

Apple has benefited from lower-priced memory purchases, but that advantage is expected to diminish over time. More of its purchases will be exposed to higher prices, pressuring gross margins. Apple expects December-quarter gross margin between 45 per cent and 46 per cent. That range reflects both higher memory costs and the expenses tied to the ramp-up of its AI-powered Siri.

The September quarter gross margin was 47.9 per cent, down from June-quarter levels even when factoring in tariff refunds. Record September-quarter iPhone revenue came despite price increases and a staggered release schedule. Only the premium iPhone 18 Pro models launched in the last days of fiscal 2026, yet fourth-quarter iPhone sales reached US$57.58-billion, above estimates of US$56.54-billion, according to LSEG.

The results and guidance set up a debate over whether Apple can maintain its premium pricing and margins amid rising memory costs and AI expenses. Investors are weighing record iPhone demand against the prospect of thinner profitability.