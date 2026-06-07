Apple's Tim Cook to Host Last Major Event as CEO, Focus on AI Strategy

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place on Monday, with Tim Cook, the company's CEO, hosting the event. The event is expected to serve as a reboot of Apple's AI strategy, which has lagged behind competitors. The highlight of the show is likely to be the debut of Apple's AI-infused version of Siri, which has been delayed and faced criticism. Analysts believe that Apple could benefit from its improved AI push, including potential revenue from an 'iCloud-style AI subscription' and App Store fees for third-party AI apps.

Apple 's annual Worldwide Developers Conference ( WWDC ) will take place on Monday, with Tim Cook , the company's CEO, hosting the event. The event is expected to serve as a reboot of Apple 's AI strategy, which has lagged behind competitors.

The highlight of the show is likely to be the debut of Apple's AI-infused version of Siri, which has been delayed and faced criticism. Apple's AI strategy, including Siri, has been criticized for falling behind in the AI race.

However, a strong showing at WWDC could put these concerns behind. The new Siri will run on Google's Gemini AI models and will have multi-step functionality, allowing users to ask for several tasks in a single request. It will also be able to draft emails on behalf of users. Analysts believe that Apple could benefit from its improved AI push, including potential revenue from an 'iCloud-style AI subscription' and App Store fees for third-party AI apps.

The event is expected to be the last major event for Tim Cook as CEO of Apple





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Apple WWDC Tim Cook AI Strategy Siri Gemini AI Models Multi-Step Functionality Draft Emails Dynamic Island Camera App Nutrition Information Meal Tracking Distribution Monetization Revenue Subscription App Store Fees Third-Party AI Apps

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