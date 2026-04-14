Appeals Court Halts Contempt Case Against Trump Administration Over Migrant Deportation

A divided appeals court panel has ruled that a federal judge's contempt investigation into the Trump administration, stemming from the failed compliance with an order regarding the deportation of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador, must be terminated. The court found that the judge abused his discretion by pursuing criminal contempt proceedings due to the lack of clarity in the original order.

WASHINGTON AP A federal judge's intrusive contempt investigation of the Trump administration, initiated for failing to comply with an order regarding the deportation of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador in March 2025, must be terminated, ruled a divided appeals court panel on Tuesday. The majority opinion, delivered by a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, found that Chief Judge James Boasberg abused his discretion by pressing forward with criminal contempt proceedings.

The core of the ruling rested on the assertion that the district court's further investigation constituted an abuse of discretion, primarily because the original order was not clear and specific enough to warrant criminal contempt charges. The appeals court's decision underscores the legal principle that criminal contempt requires a violation of a crystal-clear order, which was not the case in this instance.

Circuit Judge Neomi Rao, a Trump nominee, penned the majority opinion, asserting the Trump administration possessed a clear and indisputable right to halt the contempt proceedings. The panel's interpretation hinged on the notion that Boasberg's March 2025 order did not explicitly prohibit the government from transferring the Venezuelan migrants into Salvadoran custody.

The case's complexity stems from the differing viewpoints of the judges involved. Judge Justin Walker, also a Trump appointee, concurred with Rao's opinion, while Judge J. Michelle Childs, a Biden nominee, dissented. This division within the court highlights the political polarization surrounding the issue and the differing interpretations of the law. The original incident involved two planes carrying Venezuelan migrants being in the air on March 15, 2025, when Boasberg issued the directive to turn them around.

The Trump administration officials had previously argued that Boasberg was biased and exceeded his authority. Boasberg himself has stated that the administration may have acted in bad faith by attempting to expedite the removal of the migrants, thereby defying his order preventing deportations to El Salvador. In an April 16, 2025 order, Boasberg stated that he gave the administration ample opportunity to rectify or explain their actions, but deemed their responses unsatisfactory.

This stance by the judge, along with Trump's subsequent call for Boasberg's impeachment, further intensified the controversy. Adding to the friction, the Justice Department filed a misconduct complaint against Boasberg alleging improper public comments regarding Trump and his administration. The Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts publicly dismissed calls for Boasberg's impeachment, suggesting a broader reluctance to engage in politically motivated attacks on the judiciary.

The case now assigned to Rao, Walker and Childs exemplifies the complex interplay of legal principles, political affiliations, and differing judicial interpretations, all influencing the outcome of this legal battle involving the Trump administration and the deportation of Venezuelan migrants.





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Trump Administration Venezuelan Migrants Deportation Contempt Of Court Appeals Court

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