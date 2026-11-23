The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of Kahli Johnson-Phillips, who was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2018 shooting death of University of Windsor student Jason Pantlitz-Solomon.

A Brampton man will stay behind bars in the killing of a University of Windsor student. Jason Pantlitz-Solomon was gunned down Aug. 27, 2018, at Ouellette and University.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and sentence of Kahli Johnson-Phillips, who was found guilty of killing Pantlitz-Solomon in November 2023. During the local trial, more than five years later, cellphone evidence was presented to the jury. The cellphones were seized through an unrelated investigation into a gang shooting in the GTA. Kahli Johnson-Phillips of Brampton was one of the users of those phones, which were in Windsor the night of the shooting.

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Johnson-Phillips Convicted First-Degree Murder

Johnson-Phillips was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in November 2023 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. His appellate lawyer argued the cellphone evidence should not have been presented to the local jury. The lawyer also argued the trial judge improperly instructed the jury on how they were to consider eyewitness testimony about the identity of the shooter.

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On all arguments, the Court of Appeal disagreed and upheld both the convictions and the sentence. The trial of Johnson-Phillips lasted nearly three months, in part, because the key issue in dispute was the identity of the shooter. It was further complicated by the changing evidence of a key witness who initially identified Johnson-Phillips as the shooter then changed her evidence during the trial.

The appellate lawyer also argued the trial judge improperly instructed the jury on how they were to consider eyewitness testimony about the identity of the shooter. The Court of Appeal did not accept this argument either. The appeal was dismissed in its entirety. The court found no errors in the trial judge's handling of the cellphone evidence or the jury instructions.

Parole Ineligibility Set Until November 2048

The life sentence with a 25-year parole ineligibility period will remain in effect. Johnson-Phillips will not be eligible for parole until at least November 2048. The case drew attention because of the use of cellphone data from an unrelated gang investigation. The phones placed Johnson-Phillips in Windsor on the night of the shooting.

That evidence was central to the prosecution's case. The jury convicted him after a nearly three-month trial. The Court of Appeal's decision means the conviction and sentence stand. Johnson-Phillips remains behind bars serving a life sentence.

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Jason Pantlitz-Solomon's family has now waited more than eight years for the appellate process to conclude. The Court of Appeal released its decision dismissing the appeal, affirming the outcome of the lower court.