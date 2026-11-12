Apotex reports Q2 profit of $100.8 million and raises full-year revenue growth guidance to nine to 10 per cent

Apotex Health Corp. reported a second-quarter profit of $100.8 million, up from $82.9 million a year earlier, and raised its full-year guidance for revenue growth.

Apotex Health Corp. reported a second-quarter profit of $100.8 million, up from $82.9 million a year earlier, and raised its guidance for its full year.

The Toronto-based drug company said the profit amounted to 41 cents per diluted share for the quarter. That compared with 43 cents per diluted share a year ago, when it had fewer shares outstanding. Revenue totalled $852.9 million for the quarter, up from $843.5 million in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, Apotex said it earned 57 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter.

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Updated Full-Year Guidance

That compared with an adjusted profit of 61 cents per diluted share a year earlier. In its updated outlook, the company said it now expects full-year revenue growth of nine to 10 per cent. That is up from earlier expectations for upper mid-single digit growth of seven to eight per cent. Apotex also said it now expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin to come in at about 31 per cent.

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That is up from earlier guidance for about 30 per cent. The results and revised guidance were released Thursday. Apotex Health Corp. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol APTX. The company is a Canadian pharmaceutical manufacturer and is headquartered in Toronto.

Shares Outstanding Impact

Its shares are listed on the TSX. The profit increase came even as per-share earnings declined because of a larger number of shares outstanding in the most recent quarter. Adjusted earnings also declined on a per-share basis, even as revenue rose slightly year over year. The raised guidance signals stronger expectations for the remainder of the year, with revenue growth now seen in the high single digits to low double digits range.

The improved margin outlook also points to expectations for better profitability. Apotex now expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 31 per cent for the full year. The company reported its second-quarter financial results after markets closed or during the trading day, depending on the release schedule. The figures cover the three-month period ended in the second quarter of its fiscal year.

The year-ago comparison included a lower share count, which affected the per-share calculations. Despite that, the absolute profit rose by $17.9 million year over year. Revenue increased by $9.4 million compared with the same quarter last year. The adjusted profit per share fell by four cents.

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Company Overview

Apotex operates in the pharmaceutical sector and is one of Canada's largest generic drug makers. Its financial performance is watched by investors on the TSX.