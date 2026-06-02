Apotex IPO Poised to Be Canada's Largest Public Market Debut in Years

Jay Bala, CEO of AIP Asset Management, discusses Apotex's planned $1.15 billion IPO, which could be Canada's largest in years. He highlights the importance of post-IPO performance and index inclusion, and notes that U.S. mega-IPOs like SpaceX and Anthropic are driving renewed market activity.

Canada could be on the verge of its largest public market debut in years as Apotex seeks to raise up to $1.15 billion through an initial public offering.

The proposed listing is drawing attention as investors look for signs of renewed activity in Canada's IPO market after several years of limited large-scale offerings. BNN Bloomberg spoke with Jay Bala, CEO and senior portfolio manager at AIP Asset Management, who said a successful Apotex listing would be a positive signal for Canadian capital markets and could help attract both domestic and international investment.

A successful Apotex IPO could signal improving conditions for Canadian capital markets after a prolonged slowdown in large public listings. Future IPO performance and eventual index inclusion may be as important as the initial fundraising results in determining long-term investor demand. Large listings such as SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI could drive significant passive investment flows as they are added to major market indexes.

Investors are increasingly focusing on private markets as companies remain private longer and create more value before going public. Expanding retail access to pre-IPO investments reflects the growing convergence between public and private markets. Jay Bala noted that the timing of Apotex IPO is largely driven by the U.S. market, where blockbuster mega-IPOs are emerging. SpaceX is expected to go public soon, and both Anthropic and OpenAI are anticipated to follow.

The Canadian IPO drought may finally be ending, and Apotex represents a green shoot for domestic capital markets. Bala emphasized that a successful listing would involve significant capital uptake and strong aftermarket performance, particularly revenue and earnings growth that could lead to index membership. The ability to attract both domestic and international capital depends on Canada's competitive regulatory environment relative to the U.S. Bala also weighed in on the significance of AI companies like Anthropic and OpenAI going public.

He views the three big pure-play AI firms as behemoths in the trillion-dollar range, and their IPOs mark historic events regardless of order. The real story lies in the post-IPO phase, especially for index inclusion. With the rise of passive investing through ETFs, companies like SpaceX could see fast-tracked admission to indices like the Nasdaq 100, triggering massive passive fund flows.

This index arbitrage dynamic is increasingly influencing valuations, making the IPO landscape more about long-term index positioning than mere initial valuation. Overall, the Apotex IPO is a bellwether for Canadian capital markets. Bala's insights underscore the interplay between public and private markets, the dominance of U.S. listings, and the transformative role of passive investing.

As Canada seeks to revitalize its IPO ecosystem, the success of Apotex could pave the way for other large domestic listings and restore investor confidence in the Canadian public market





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