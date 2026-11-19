The APEC summit in Shenzhen highlights the geopolitical rivalry over artificial intelligence. Leaders discuss trade unity while US chip restrictions and AI regulations remain major points of contention among Pacific Rim economies.

World leaders convened in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this week, an event where technological innovation clashed with traditional geopolitical rivalries. The gathering, held from November 18 to 19, 2026, served as a stage for China to demonstrate its dominance in artificial intelligence while navigating complex diplomatic relations with the United States and Russia.

Xi Jinping Urges Pacific Rim Unity

Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the closed-door leaders' meeting by urging the twenty-one participating economies to prioritize shared interests in open trade and technology development. Speaking to officials seated in a large circle at the lavish venue, Xi characterized APEC members as passengers on the same boat who must join forces to weather the winds and waves of the Pacific. He emphasized the need to strengthen bonds of shared interest to ensure collective stability in a turbulent global environment.

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Vladimir Putin Reaffirms APEC Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin, making his first appearance at an APEC summit in nine years, echoed Xi's call for unity. Putin stated that APEC must establish a tone of cooperation and develop a constructive agenda for regional collaboration. His return to the forum signals a continued effort by Moscow to engage with Pacific Rim economies despite ongoing international tensions and sanctions.

Donald Trump Highlights US Economic Growth

US President Donald Trump used his opening remarks to boast about the American economy, asserting that he had facilitated trillions of dollars in new investment and wealth creation. Trump vowed to oppose what he described as globalist efforts to regulate artificial intelligence, which he refers to as super intelligence. He also indicated an expectation of signing additional trade agreements in the near future to further bolster the US economic position.

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US Chip Restrictions Create Diplomatic Tensions

Despite Trump's rhetoric on open trade, ongoing US efforts to restrict Chinese access to advanced computer chips remain a significant point of friction for Beijing. Recent scandals regarding remote access to technology have highlighted new measures that eliminate loopholes previously used to acquire billions of dollars worth of Nvidia chips. These restrictions continue to strain diplomatic relations and underscore the strategic competition for dominance in the artificial intelligence sector.

IMF Predicts AI Boost to Regional Growth

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told APEC leaders that artificial intelligence is having a material impact on global growth. She noted that the APEC region's economies, which account for more than half of global business activity, are growing at a 3.4% annual pace, slightly outpacing the global growth rate of 3.1%. Georgieva attributed much of this expansion to an AI investment boom that helps offset energy shocks from the war in the Middle East.

Trade Expansion Driven by Technology Investment

Global trade has been expanding at a rate of 4.6%, largely fueled by the surge in artificial intelligence investments. Georgieva emphasized that while energy shocks are temporary, artificial intelligence represents a permanent factor for medium-term competitiveness and productivity. The summit's formal events, including a gala dinner and a group photo featuring leaders in business attire with colorful scarves, provided a backdrop to these substantive economic discussions.