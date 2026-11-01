AP Top 25: Ohio State Drops Out of Top 10, New Mexico Enters Rankings

Ohio State falls to No. 11 for the first time in five years as New Mexico makes history in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll released Sunday.

Ohio State has been removed from the top ten of the Associated Press Top 25 college football rankings for the first time in five years. The Buckeyes fell from number two to number eleven following a thirty to eighteen defeat at USC on Saturday. This drop marks the fourth consecutive week that a number one or number two team has lost to an unranked opponent. The release of this week's poll occurred on Sunday and stands as the final edition before the College Football Playoff selection committee unveils its initial rankings on Tuesday.

Ohio State And New Mexico Rankings Shift

The Buckeyes had not dipped below the top ten since September 26, 2021. Their previous streak lasted for eighty-six consecutive polls. They briefly slipped out of the top ten after a dominant fifty-two point victory over Akron but quickly reentered after a thirty-nine point win over Rutgers. The current drop follows a significant home loss to the Trojans. Meanwhile, New Mexico secured its first-ever appearance in the AP rankings at number twenty-two. This historic milestone comes in Jason Eck's second season as head coach. The Lobos improved to a seven and one record, their best start since 1982, following a twenty-one to sixteen victory at San Jose State.

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Ucla Breaks Long Ranking Drought

UCLA entered the top five for the first time in twenty-five years at number five. The Bruins are eight and zero for the first time since 2005 under first-year coach Bob Crismon. They stepped out of conference play to shut out Nevada twenty-seven to zero. This ranking represents their highest position since they were number four after a six and zero start in 2001. In the top spot, Miami held the number one ranking for the third straight week. The Hurricanes escaped North Carolina with a thirty-eight to thirty-five victory. They received sixty-two of the seventy first-place votes from the media voting panel. Georgia moved up one spot to number two with seven first-place votes. Utah received one first-place vote to hold the number three position.

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Other Teams And Playoff Implications

Indiana slipped two rungs to number six despite a twenty-three to sixteen overtime win over Minnesota. This result extends their longest active streak of consecutive top ten rankings to twenty-two weeks. The top ten was rounded out by BYU at number seven, Kentucky at number eight, Alabama at number nine, and Texas at number ten. No eighteen USC saw its win over Ohio State as the biggest victory in Lincoln Riley's five seasons. This win places the Trojans back in the playoff hunt. No twenty-one Iowa dominated Wisconsin thirty to zero, ending their recent slump in the rivalry. South Carolina returned to the rankings at number twenty-three after winning three straight games. Shane Beamer's tenure seemed in jeopardy a month ago but is now stabilized.

Upcoming Matchups And Conference Standings

Miami visits Notre Dame on Saturday for a highly anticipated top five matchup. These teams held the same rankings in 1988 during the memorable Catholics vs Convicts game. Georgia travels to face number twelve Ole Miss to avenge last season's thirty-nine to thirty-four loss in the Sugar Bowl. Number seven BYU meets number three Utah in the Holy War. The winner will take command of the Big 12 conference. Kentucky faces Tennessee in a key SEC clash where the Volunteers have won five straight against the Wildcats. Texas meets Missouri in what is likely a playoff knockout game. Both Alabama and LSU are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive in their series matchup. The SEC leads with ten ranked teams, followed by the Big 12 with five and the Big Ten with five. The ACC has two teams, the Pac 12 has one, and the Mountain West has one ranked team at number twenty-two New Mexico.