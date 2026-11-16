AP Top 25 Basketball Rankings Shake-Up Week 2: Florida Remains Number One as Michigan State Surges

Florida retains the top spot in the AP Top 25 with 56 first-place votes, while Michigan State jumps to number two following dominant performances. The week saw significant movement with Texas Tech and Vanderbilt rising seven spots each, while Louisville and Gonzaga suffered steep drops after losses. LSU enters the poll at number twenty-five after an upset win, and key upcoming matchups against Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Arizona will test the resilience of the top teams.

The Associated Press Top 25 college basketball rankings underwent a significant transformation during the second week of the 2026-27 season, driven by a slate of highly competitive ranked matchups that reshuffled the hierarchy of the sport.

Florida retained its position at the pinnacle of the poll, securing 56 first-place votes and maintaining its status as the nation's premier program. The Gators have demonstrated remarkable consistency, defeating Merrimack to extend their perfect start to 4-0. This victory marked their 12th consecutive win as an AP number one seed against unranked opponents, a testament to their historical dominance in this specific category where they hold a 23-3 all-time record.

Also read Florida man charged with mailing peanut butter card to woman with severe allergy

Michigan State Reaches Number Two Ranking

While Florida held firm, the second spot saw a major shift as Michigan State vaulted from number five to claim the number two ranking. The Spartans earned three first-place votes and are also undefeated at 4-0. Their ascent was fueled by a dominant performance against Northern Iowa, where they recorded 59 points in the first half, their highest first-half total since December 2018.

Additionally, the team made a program-record 18 three-pointers in that game, showcasing an offensive explosion that has put them on the map for national title contention. They will now face a tough test away at Tennessee.

Advertisement

UConn, Virginia, and Duke completed the top five, with UConn making a strong statement by avenging their previous national championship loss to Michigan and defeating Ohio State, marking the first time since the 2015-16 season they have beaten two Big Ten teams in a single year. Virginia remained undefeated at 5-0, highlighted by Thijs De Ridder's consistent scoring, while Duke improved to 3-1, bolstering their incredible home court advantage under coach Jon Scheyer.

Texas Tech And Vanderbilt Climb Polls

Significant volatility characterized the mid-tier of the rankings, with several teams experiencing dramatic swings in their standing due to unexpected results. Texas Tech and Vanderbilt were the biggest risers, each climbing seven spots in the polls to reach new heights in the national conversation. Texas Tech's surge was propelled by a hard-fought upset victory over Illinois in Lubbock, extending their streak of consecutive wins against AP top-five teams to four.

This win also marked their third victory against an AP top-three opponent since the start of the previous season, tying them with Arizona for the most such wins. Vanderbilt, sitting at an impressive 4-0 record, mirrored this momentum by rising sharply in the polls, signaling a potential resurgence for the program. On the other end of the spectrum, Louisville suffered the steepest decline, falling eight spots from number ten to number twenty-three following a demoralizing twenty-point defeat to Memphis.

The Fighting Illini, who had been ranked ninth, also dropped significantly to number ten after their surprising loss to Texas Tech, illustrating how quickly fortunes can change in the early stages of the season. LSU entered the rankings at number twenty-five after securing a crucial road victory against Gonzaga in Spokane. The defeat sent the Zags tumbling down eight spots, highlighting the perilous nature of the rankings where a single loss can have cascading effects on a team's position.

Houston and UCLA also maintained their positions in the top ten, with Houston tying a franchise record for consecutive 85-point games under Kelvin Sampson and boasting an active streak of 50 wins against unranked opponents. UCLA made history with a massive 69-point victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, their largest margin of victory in program history, and became the first team since 1989 to score 100 points while allowing fewer than 40 while ranked in the top ten.

Florida Faces Notre Dame In Las Vegas

Looking ahead, the upcoming schedule promises to further test the resilience and depth of these top-ranked programs, with several marquee matchups scheduled that could dictate the trajectory of the season. Florida faces a critical test on Tuesday against Notre Dame in Las Vegas at the Players Era 8 tournament, a game that will serve as a litmus test for their ability to perform on the road against elite competition.

Advertisement

Michigan State's journey takes them to Tennessee, where they will need to replicate their defensive intensity and three-point shooting prowess to maintain their second-place standing. UConn heads to Arizona, an away game that poses a significant challenge given their recent success against Big Ten opponents but lack of similar track record against Pac-12 powerhouses. Virginia continues their undefeated run by hosting Old Dominion, relying on the consistent scoring of Thijs De Ridder to keep their perfect record alive.

Duke travels to face Illinois, aiming to extend their stellar home winning percentage, which stands at an astonishing 95.7 percent, though this game is on the road. Texas Tech welcomes LSU to New Orleans, a matchup between two rising teams that could reshape the top ten dynamics. Houston returns to Las Vegas to face Rutgers in another Players Era 8 contest, looking to maintain their defensive identity and scoring consistency.

Tightly Contested Season Leaves Little Margin

The season is shaping up to be a tightly contested battle, with every game carrying substantial weight in the poll. The performances of teams like Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, who have seized opportunities to climb the rankings, suggest that the margin for error is thin.

Meanwhile, the struggles of Louisville and the fall of Gonzaga remind us that early season success does not guarantee long-term dominance. As the calendar turns, the focus shifts to how the top teams respond to new challenges. The ability of Florida and Michigan State to remain at the top, while others vie for position, will be determined by their execution in high-pressure situations.

The stats and records highlighted throughout these rankings provide context for these narratives, showing that while history provides benchmarks, current form and recent performances are the true drivers of movement in the AP Top 25. The upcoming week will reveal which teams have the depth and skill to withstand the rigors of a full season and which may falter under the spotlight of national attention.