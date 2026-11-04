AP Poll: Young and Minority Voters Shift Left in 2026 Midterms

New AP data reveals young, Hispanic, and Black voters reversed Trump's 2024 gains in the 2026 midterms, driving Democratic wins in key Senate races.

A comprehensive new survey indicates a significant political realignment in the 2026 midterms, effectively reversing many of the electoral gains achieved by President Donald Trump with traditional Democratic coalition groups during the 2024 presidential election. The Associated Press Voter Poll, which analyzed responses from more than 100,000 registered voters across all fifty states, highlights a sharp leftward swing among younger demographics and minority communities that reshaped the national political landscape.

Young Voters Driven By Anger And Opposition

Voters under the age of thirty swung decisively toward the Democratic Party, with approximately seven in ten supporting Democratic candidates in their local U.S. House races. This figure stands in stark contrast to the 2024 presidential election, when the youngest voting bloc was roughly split evenly between President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. While individuals under thirty represent only about one in ten voters in the 2026 national electorate, their enthusiasm proved pivotal in several critical Senate contests.

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Survey data reveals that about half of young voters described themselves as angry about the current state of the country, a sentiment felt by only about one-third of voters aged sixty-five and older. Approximately six in ten voters under thirty stated that opposing Trump was a primary reason for their U.S. House vote. This anti-Trump sentiment helped secure Democratic Senate victories in Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, and North Carolina.

Hispanic And Black Communities Move Leftward

Hispanic voters, who had shifted toward Trump in 2024, returned to the Democratic fold in significant numbers. About four in ten Hispanic voters nationally backed the Democratic candidate in their local U.S. House race, while only one-third supported the Republican option. This represents a notable drop from the roughly four in ten Hispanic voters who supported Trump two years earlier. The trend was clearly visible in the Texas Senate race, where Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, with roughly six in ten Hispanic voters in that state supporting Talarico.

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Similarly, Black voters, particularly Black men, moved away from the Republican Party. Only about one in ten Black men supported the Republican candidate in the 2026 House races, down from the roughly one-quarter who backed Trump in 2024. In the Georgia governor race, Keisha Lance Bottoms received support from about nine in ten Black men, compared to the three-quarters who supported Harris in 2024. However, Florida Republican Byron Donalds saw less success with Black voters, securing only about one-quarter of the Black male vote against Democrat David Jolly.

Moderates React To Inflation And Checks

Moderate voters, who played a crucial role in several key Senate flips, increasingly backed Democrats due to concerns over economic hardship and institutional checks. Roughly two-thirds of moderates supported the Democratic candidate in their local House race, an increase from the six in ten who supported Harris in 2024. A large majority, about eight in ten moderates, expressed the view that Congress was not doing enough to provide checks and balances on the presidency.

Economic pressures also influenced voter behavior, with most respondents reporting at least moderate hardship due to inflation over the past year. Voters with a household income of less than fifty thousand dollars in 2025 shifted away from Republicans compared to the previous election cycle. These combined factors of economic strain and institutional dissatisfaction helped Democratic candidates secure victories in multiple competitive races, signaling a potential shift in the political equilibrium following the 2024 presidential cycle.