Kimi Antonelli secured a fifth consecutive win and his first Grand Slam at the Monaco Grand Prix, pulling sixty-six points clear in the drivers' standings. Lewis Hamilton finished second, moving up to second place overall, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed out and lamented team issues. Highlights include strategic gambles, penalties, and a historic milestone for the young Mercedes prodigy.

Lewis Hamilton has expanded his championship lead over Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc by fifteen points following another dominant performance by Kimi Antonelli at the Monaco Grand Prix .

Antonelli, driving for Mercedes, claimed his fifth consecutive victory of the season and achieved his first Formula One Grand Slam - securing pole position, leading every lap, setting the fastest lap, and winning the race. This win extends his advantage in the drivers' standings to sixty-six points. Hamilton finished second in Monte Carlo, moving ahead of both Leclerc and George Russell to claim second place in the championship.

The race weekend was eventful, with a restart ten laps from the end adding pressure. Antonelli maintained his composure throughout, never appearing troubled by the challenging conditions or the restart scenario. His flawless performance marks him as the youngest driver ever to win the Monaco Grand Prix, etching his name in the history books.

For Hamilton, starting from the second grid row after qualifying, he was ultimately unable to match Antonelli's pace and received a penalty that nearly compromised his result. Nonetheless, his drive was solid and consistent, reflecting the strength of the Mercedes package. Ferrari endured a difficult weekend. Charles Leclerc, who had qualified well, faced issues with his car's brakes and pit strategy.

A late crash ended his race, and even before that incident, his pace had faded relative to the frontrunners. Leclerc expressed dissatisfaction with his team over radio communications, highlighting internal tensions.

Meanwhile, teammate Carlos Sainz had his own troubles, including an avoidable collision with Pierre Gasly that further hurt Ferrari's constructors' campaign. The Italian team left Monaco without a podium and with several questions to answer. Other teams experienced mixed fortunes. Red Bull achieved a strong result with a recovered driver who benefited from strategic pit stops and pit lane chaos to score significant points.

McLaren and Alpine both saw their drivers manage points through long-run strategies and clean driving, though penalties for pit lane infringements cost some drivers dear. Racing Bulls capitalized on a red flag interruption to elevate their positions, while Williams had a quiet but effective weekend, with both cars staying out of trouble and adding valuable points to their tally. Aston Martin finally broke their scoreless streak when Fernando Alonso inherited a point thanks to another driver's penalty.

Alonso's weekend featured a remarkable save during practice at the chicane, showcasing his experience. However, the joy was muted for Cadillac, who lost a certain point due to multiple penalties for grid position violations, leaving them at the bottom of the constructors' championship. In summary, the Monaco Grand Prix reinforced Kimi Antonelli's emerging dominance and the competitiveness of Mercedes, while highlighting ongoing struggles for Ferrari and several midfield teams.

The race also produced historical milestones and dramatic moments typical of the Monaco street circuit





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