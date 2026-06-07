Antonelli Extends Dominant F1 Championship Lead After Chaotic, Red-Flagged Monaco Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli claims his fifth consecutive victory in a tumultuous Monaco Grand Prix, red-flagged due to track surface failures, while Max Verstappen retires early and Mercedes' strategic missteps with George Russell further solidify Antonelli's massive points lead in the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship.

Kimi Antonelli is extending his dominant lead in the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship after securing his fifth consecutive race victory in a dramatic and disorderly Monaco Grand Prix .

The race, held on the sun-drenched streets of Monte Carlo, was interrupted by a significant track issue that led to a red flag and a chaotic conclusion. With nine laps remaining, a newly resurfaced section of pavement at the final corner began to disintegrate, causing debris and marbles to accumulate.

This hazardous condition directly contributed to crashes for both Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc, forcing race control to halt proceedings for nearly half an hour while repairs and cleanup were conducted. Stroll attributed his accident to an engine braking issue, while Leclerc pointed to a brake malfunction. Leclerc's crash occurred immediately before a safety car restart, tragically ending his strong run toward a podium position while on fresh soft tires.

When the race resumed, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton seized his best opportunity to overtake teammate Antonelli during the ensuing standing start. However, Antonelli executed a flawless launch, immediately pulling away and maintaining his lead through the final laps to secure the victory. The result massively inflates Antonelli's advantage in the drivers' standings. He entered the race 43 points ahead of his teammate George Russell, but Russell's afternoon was marred by penalties and misfortune.

After starting sixth, Russell incurred a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane during his only green-flag stop. Mercedes then failed to serve that penalty when Russell pitted under the subsequent safety car, resulting in a drive-through penalty after the red flag. In a desperate, time-wasting maneuver, Russell drove extremely slowly during the restart to hold up the field behind Antonelli and Hamilton, buying time to serve his penalty.

The tactic backfired; Russell emerged from the pits in 14th place, out of the points, and unable to influence the podium. With 25 points for the win, Antonelli now leads Russell by 68 points and Hamilton by 62 points, an advantage equivalent to more than two full race wins. The championship is now effectively a two-horse race between the Mercedes teammates, with Antonelli in a commanding position. The final podium positions remain under scrutiny following post-race investigations.

Pierre Gasly initially finished third but received a five-second penalty for a pit lane speeding infraction, promoting Isack Hadjar to the final podium step. However, Hadjar is now under investigation for a possible breach of regulations during the red flag period. Provisionally, Oscar Piastri was classified fourth, with Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completing the top six ahead of Gasly in seventh. Notably, Max Verstappen's race ended before it truly began.

Starting second alongside Antonelli, Verstappen experienced problems on the formation lap, his car stalled on the grid, and after a delayed start with a compromised engine, he quickly pulled into the pits and retired from the event





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kimi Antonelli Mercedes F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Championship Red Flag Max Verstappen Retirement Lewis Hamilton George Russell Penalty Charles Leclerc Crash Track Surface Issue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Antonelli dominant in final practice at Monaco, Ferrari duo behindKimi Antonelli ended Ferrari's run at the top of the leaderboard in Monaco as he finished fastest in the concluding practice session.

Read more »

Kimi Antonelli edges Max Verstappen for Monaco Grand Prix poleMercedes has won all five Grand Prix races this season and standings leader Antonelli has won four in a row

Read more »

Antonelli Secures Monaco Pole Position for Mercedes in F1 QualifyingItalian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli claimed pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, narrowly beating Max Verstappen of Red Bull and keeping Mercedes atop the grid for every race this season. Lewis Hamilton placed third for Ferrari. Antonelli's lap was hailed as 'magic,' and he now enters Sunday's race as the favorite to win a fifth consecutive Grand Prix. Ferrari showed pace in practice but could not get either car on the front row. Charles Leclerc starts fourth for his home race after minor contact with a barrier.

Read more »

Kimi Antonelli's dominance continues as he beats Max Verstappen for Monaco Grand Prix pole positionAntonelli is in a prime spot for his fifth straight win of the season.

Read more »