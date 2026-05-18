Antique Lighting Collectors Group Rediscover the Value of Lighting Fixtures

In the world of inexpensive and non-durable electronics, apparel, and home decor, the importance of lighting fixtures cannot be overstated. A community of passionate antique lighting fixture enthusiasts, known as the Antique Lighting Collectors group, is sharing their incredible finds online. A member recently found a Leviton lamp with the markings 'Nuart NYC', and another member is planning on rewiring a cast aluminum lamp with no maker's marks.

In a world where electronics, apparel, and even home decor pieces are increasingly cheap and non-durable, there is something incredibly valuable about lighting fixtures. A community of vintage lighting fixture enthusiasts called Antique Lighting Collectors share their incredible finds.

One member recently found a Leviton lamp with the markings ‘Nuart NYC’ and believes it might be from the 1920s or early 1930s. Another person is planning to rewire a cast aluminum lamp with no maker's mark, received as a family heirloom. A person is hunting for a fancy Louis Style Brass chandelier, and someone is interested in learning about vintage floor lamps and chandeliers in the Antique Lighting Collectors group's showroom





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Antique Lighting Collectors Group Antique Lighting Leviton Lamp Nuart NYC Wall Lighting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WHL Ends Negotiations with MRG Group, City of ChilliwackThe live entertainment and events company, MRG Group, had entered into negotiations with the City of Chilliwack to become the preferred applicant of the Western Hockey League (WHL). However, the city abruptly ended negotiations with MRG Group on Feb. 4. The WHL attempted to arrange a three-party meeting with MLG Group, the mayor, and the CAO (City Administrative Officer).

Read more »

Trump says Islamic State group leader was killed in a joint U.S.-Nigerian missionU.S. and Nigerian forces killed a leader of the Islamic State group in Nigeria in a mission carried out Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

Read more »

Israel strikes chief of Hamas's military wing, as tensions with Palestinian group growThis news text discusses the death of Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the chief of Hamas's military wing killed in an Israeli airstrike, and the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas over the U.S. President Donald Trump's postwar plan for Gaza.

Read more »

Vatican Addresses Ethics Concerns in AI Revolution, Forming In-House Study Group for GuidanceThe Vatican releases its first encyclical focusing on the need for ethics-based AI use, prioritizing human dignity and peace. The new holy document will be released a day after Pope Leo's namesake Pope Leo XIII's 135th anniversary, reflecting the pope's belief that the AI revolution poses existential questions like those of the Industrial Revolution.

Read more »