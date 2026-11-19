Anthropic opened at $111.50, 34% above its $83 IPO price, in the largest public offering ever, then closed at $97.17, up more than 17%.

Anthropic closed its first day of trading at $97.17, jumping more than 17 per cent above its initial public offering price of $83. The artificial intelligence giant opened Thursday at $111.50 a share, 34% above its IPO price, in the biggest public stock offering ever.

The company priced its IPO at $83 per share a day earlier, enough to value the entire business at $1.5 trillion, surpassing SpaceX as the largest IPO on record. At the start of trading, the valuation leaped to $2.01 trillion. The San Francisco-based maker of the Claude AI tool offered 980 million shares to the public, which at $83 per share translated into proceeds of $81 billion.

Also read Anthropic IPO Puts Wall Street’s Speculation Factory on Display

Anthropic had earlier set a much lower price range between $70 to $78 per share. In the opening trade, 108 million shares changed hands, bigger than SpaceX's first trade. About 139 million shares, roughly $15 billion of stock, traded in Anthropic's first 60 seconds, nearly twice SpaceX's first minute and about three times Alibaba's. Existing shareholders paid an average of $11.50 a share, so the open came in at almost 10 times their cost.

Every $1 that Anthropic closes above $83 adds nearly $1 billion to the money left on the table. A close above about $98 would top SpaceX's $14.4 billion, the most on record. All 12 of the biggest US IPOs since 2008 fell below their first trade within a year. The first-day pop averaged a 50% gain since 1980.

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The opening trade came in more than 45% above one analyst's pre-open estimate. The initial price was surprisingly high given that investor worries had ratcheted up recently following the stunning ouster of AI's chief promoter, the CEO of Nvidia, in a possible Chinese spying scandal.

"It's a big win for the tech sector after a white-knuckle time with Nvidia," said Dan Ives, a financial analyst at Yorkville Ives & Co. "The pricing shows strong demand among investors. " A big test remains if investors maintain the classic IPO pop by keeping the stock aloft in its first day, or if it will tumble by the close. Anthropic's soaring debut on Wall Street was not enough to carry the rest of the market.

Regulatory crackdown looms for Anthropic

U.S. stock indexes fell after a morning rally quickly evaporated. In addition to market jitters over AI, the IPO is facing down a potential regulatory crackdown by a Democratic-led Congress next year and growing anti-AI sentiment among the public. For its part, Anthropic rival OpenAI decided to postpone its initial offering until next year. The company, trading under the ticker symbol ANT, is also facing big financial challenges ahead.

Anthropic already has taken on US$6.2 billion in debt, which it acknowledges in financial filings is substantial. Adding to the strain, the company is unprofitable, at least under standard accounting rules, suggesting that its resources to pay interest and principal are limited. While the company showed ample cash in its last financial report, it would have likely run through it quickly given its outsize spending plans.

In the same financial report, the company said it had signed leases and other deals requiring it to spend US$900 billion on computing power and infrastructure in the coming years, including US$70 billion in the next 12 months. Such massive spending by AI companies, comparable to the Gilded Age splurge on railroads, have scared lenders, helping to push borrowing rates high recently.

IPO proceeds fuel expansion plans

With the IPO, though, Anthropic will now have enormous resources to accelerate its expansion without taking on more debt. The offering will also allow its employees to sell vested stock, making many of them millionaires overnight, and potentially adding billions of dollars to the fortunes of CEO Dario Amodei and his sister, Anthropic President Daniela Amodei.

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Founded five years ago by the siblings along with several other former OpenAI veterans, Anthropic is locked in a fight for dominance with that company. But both companies have plenty of other competitors, including Google, startups in the U.S. and China and SpaceX, which has an AI business. Anthropic, OpenAI and SpaceX's AI division have all lost more money than they've made because of the huge costs associated with building AI.

That has fueled growing concerns about a bubble forming in the sector. Dario Amodei cautioned in September that the AI industry should slow its fast-moving development to give safety measures time to catch up. Without such a slowdown, Amodei warned, AI could be capable of letting loose a swarm of agents that could take over the internet within months.

In comments at the opening bell Thursday, Amodei sought to dampen fears by stressing a commitment to ensure humans are in control of the technology.

"If we can show it's possible to make the right choices on safety and still build an incredibly successful company, others in our industry will be inspired to do the same," he said. "The goal is to make the whole industry better, regardless of whether Anthropic is winning or losing at any given time. " Amid mounting fears, the regulatory environment could change for Anthropic once the new Congress is in session.

State governors halt data centre construction

Newly elected Democrats are vowing to crack down on the industry as a backlash unfolds against data centres. And two big states offering incentives for data centres, Texas and Georgia, just elected Democratic governors who have vowed to stop new construction. In his comments Thursday, Amodei also touted a range of positive uses for AI, noting that Claude already is helping scientists do quicker research and that the technology could help accelerate that progress in the future.

"Human intelligence has already made diseases like plague, smallpox and polio history for most of the world," he said, "but progress in other diseases has been too slow for so many patients and their families. " He also pointed to Claude's use across companies and nonprofits. Internal AI tools helped analyze interview transcripts, research, and draft this post. Humans reviewed, edited, and fact-checked this post before publication.