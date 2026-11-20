Anthropic stock fell 6% in premarket trading on Friday, signaling investor caution over high AI valuations and setting the stage for OpenAI's potential future listing.

Anthropic stock declined 6% in premarket trading on Friday, marking a significant pullback following its highly anticipated market debut. The AI laboratory's shares retreated after initially catapulting the firm into the ranks of the most valuable US companies, yet failing to reignite broad investor enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence sector. This movement serves as a critical early indicator of market sentiment, reflecting growing apprehension regarding lofty valuations and the massive capital expenditures required for AI infrastructure.

Valuation Metrics And Financial Standing

Anthropic shares traded at $91.24, a level below the company's Thursday closing price. This adjustment placed Anthropic at a fully diluted valuation of approximately $1.7 trillion and a market capitalization of $1.2 trillion based on outstanding shares. Investors are now closely monitoring the stock for signs of continued volatility as the initial euphoria surrounding the listing dissipates. The central question for the market is whether a valuation of roughly 40 times sales over the past 12 months can be sustainably maintained in the current economic environment.

Also read Anthropic IPO Prices Above Range as Global Markets React to AI Sector Volatility

Expert Analysis On IPO Volatility

Tejal Patel, executive director at the SOC Investment Group, noted that while a decline in share value is a normal occurrence following a high-profile listing, the magnitude of the drop warrants careful observation. She emphasized that it remains unclear if this decline will align with other initial public offerings or exhibit greater volatility, a scenario that could raise alarms for investors. The stock had already closed on Thursday 13% below its opening price, reinforcing concerns that trading activity could remain erratic in the coming weeks as some investors seek to capture quick gains before market forces settle.

PitchBook Insights On Growth Projections

Harrison Rolfes, senior research analyst of private company coverage at PitchBook, provided a sobering perspective on the company's financial standing. He stated that the valuation cannot be described as cheap, noting that the growth plan is largely priced in at current levels. Rolfes highlighted that large IPOs have historically delivered modest returns in their first year, suggesting that the market's exuberance may be ahead of fundamental realities. This expert opinion adds weight to the skepticism surrounding the immediate profitability and long-term value retention of newly listed AI giants.

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Retail Investor Activity And Historical Parallels

Retail investors traded about $772 million of Anthropic shares on Thursday, marking the highest volume for an IPO debut since Vanda Research began tracking the data in 2012. This intense retail interest has drawn parallels to Elon Musk's SpaceX, which went public in June following the second-biggest IPO on record. Although Anthropic and SpaceX operate under different business models, some investors are pointing to SpaceX's sharp price swings in the weeks after its debut as a cautionary tale. Rob Hackel, CEO of financial advisory and brokerage firm RF Lafferty & Co, warned that many people will experience fear of missing out, advising against buying the stock on the first trade.

Future Market Tests And Competitive Landscape

The focus of the market is now shifting toward a potential OpenAI listing, which is expected to provide the next major test of investor appetite for AI stocks. OpenAI has indicated it may go public next year, creating a timeline that will keep pressure on Anthropic's performance. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday, with futures pointing to another day of declines on Friday. Adding to the competitive pressure, Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent that can perform tasks on behalf of users. This development enters a market already being aggressively pursued by OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta Platforms, intensifying the race for dominance in the generative AI space.