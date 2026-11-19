Anthropic priced its IPO at US$83 per share, raising US$81 billion in the biggest public offering ever, and began trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT at a valuation of US$1.5 trillion.

Anthropic began trading Thursday on the Nasdaq after pricing its initial public offering at US$83 per share, raising US$81 billion in the biggest IPO ever recorded.

The offering values the artificial intelligence company at US$1.5 trillion, according to the Associated Press. BNN Bloomberg reported the company clinched the largest IPO ever with the US$81 billion offering. The company had earlier set a price range of US$70 to US$78 per share. The higher-than-expected pricing signals broad investor enthusiasm for AI stocks despite market uncertainty following the departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and worries about an AI bubble.

Also read There's 'no difference' between buying Anthropic's IPO and Amazon's IPO: Kevin O'Leary

Anthropic IPO Details and Ticker Symbol

The listing is set to begin sometime after the stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST under the ticker symbol ANT. The offering consists of 980 million shares of Class A common stock. Of those, 956,351,354 are being sold by Anthropic and 23,648,646 by certain selling stockholders. The IPO surpasses SpaceX, which raised about US$75 billion in June.

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SpaceX still holds a higher valuation, about US$1.9 trillion as of Wednesday afternoon. Anthropic's rival OpenAI is not planning to go public until next year. The maker of the Claude AI tool decided to proceed despite jitters over market volatility, a possible regulatory crackdown by a Democratic-led Congress next year and growing anti-AI sentiment among the public. The downfall of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy, also weighed on the sector.

Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives and Co., said: This is strong appetite for this major AI IPO in Anthropic, and it is a big win for the tech sector after a white-knuckle time with Nvidia. The pricing shows strong demand among investors. Anthropic already carries US$6.2 billion in debt, which it calls substantial in financial filings. The company is unprofitable under standard accounting rules, suggesting limited resources to pay interest and principal.

Massive Infrastructure Spending Plans

It has signed leases and other deals requiring US$900 billion in spending on computing power and infrastructure in coming years, including US$70 billion in the next 12 months. An IPO offers a way to raise money without going deeper into debt. Borrowing has become more expensive due to inflation fears and the sector's massive cash needs, which have drawn comparisons to the Gilded Age splurge on railroads.

Lenders fear AI companies have taken on too much debt with no clear path to profitability. The IPO lets employees sell vested stock, a payout that will make many of them millionaires. It could also give Anthropic resources to accelerate expansion and add billions to the fortunes of CEO Dario Amodei and co-founder Daniela Amodei. Formed in 2021 by former OpenAI leaders, Anthropic is locked in a fight for dominance with OpenAI.

Both face competitors including Google, startups in the U.S. and China and SpaceX, which has an AI business. Anthropic, OpenAI and SpaceX's AI division have all lost more money than they have made because of huge AI building costs, fuelling bubble concerns. Dario Amodei cautioned in September that the AI industry should slow fast-moving development to let safety measures catch up.

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Regulatory Challenges and Safety Concerns

Without a slowdown, he warned, AI could let loose a swarm of agents that could take over the internet within months. The regulatory environment could change once the new Congress is in session. Newly elected Democrats are vowing to crack down on the industry amid a backlash against data centers. Texas and Georgia, two big states offering data center incentives, just elected Democratic governors vowing to stop new construction.

Investors are anxious about the sector's massive financing needs, and several tech companies have pulled IPO plans recently. Rich Lesser, global chair and former CEO of Boston Consulting Group, said market valuation for AI companies will be up and down for many years to come, but more up than down. Exactly what the flow of that will be, it is very hard to predict, Lesser said Tuesday at the Semafor Silicon Valley and The World forum.

There is no question what Anthropic and OpenAI and Google and a number of the other players in this industry have done is pretty remarkable. In separate news, BNN Bloomberg reported that Danish lawmakers approved a security deal with Greenland and the U.S., and that Health Canada approved Eli Lilly's GLP-1 pill for weight loss.

A Vincent van Gogh painting sold for US$190 million, smashing an auction record, and Ella Langley swept the 2026 CMA Awards, winning entertainer of the year. Associated Press business writers Bernard Condon, Kaitlyn Huamani and Michelle Chapman contributed. Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press