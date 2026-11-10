Anthropic seeks about $1.3 trillion valuation in IPO, plans to sell 825 million shares

Anthropic is seeking an approximately $1.3 trillion valuation in its initial public offering, planning to sell 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78 each. The company could raise more than $61 billion and potentially set a record for the largest IPO ever.

Anthropic is seeking a valuation of about $1.3 trillion when it becomes a publicly traded company, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The company behind the Claude chatbot said it will sell 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78 a share.

That would give Anthropic the ability to raise more than $61 billion if the IPO is priced at the midpoint. Anthropic could wind up being the biggest initial public offering of stock ever, possibly eclipsing the record $86 billion raised by SpaceX in its IPO in June. An Anthropic IPO would also put the company ahead of OpenAI in going public, setting the stage for a pair of high-profile market debuts in the AI sector.

Also read Anthropic Retracts Massive $70 Billion IPO Details Amid Market Volatility

Anthropic Revenue Surges Amid IPO Plans

The offering could give Anthropic enormous resources to accelerate its expansion and potentially add billions of dollars to the fortunes of CEO Dario Amodei and his sister and co-founder, Daniela. A regulatory filing last month showed that Anthropic's revenue is growing rapidly, reaching more than $16 billion in the first half of the year, which is 14 times its revenue from the same period last year.

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But like many other tech companies going public, the company has yet to turn a profit. Formed in 2021 by former OpenAI leaders, Anthropic is locked in a fight for dominance with that company. But both companies have plenty of other competitors, including Google, newer startups in the U.S. and China and others with AI businesses.

Anthropic, OpenAI and SpaceX's AI division have all been losing more money than they make because of the huge costs of resources in building AI, fueling concerns of a bubble. Amodei has warned that without a slowdown, AI could be capable of letting loose a swarm of agents that could pose risks. He has called for checks on the industry, noting that Anthropic is already undertaking part of this on its own.

CEO Calls for Global AI Regulation Coordination

As for other steps, though, he said that would require coordination across the industry and with governments around the world, including authoritarian ones. The filing comes despite new questions about the massive amounts of money flowing into the sector. The IPO would mark a major milestone for Anthropic and could reshape the competitive landscape in artificial intelligence. Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic, attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 23, 2025.

Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logo are displayed on a computer screen in New York on Feb. 26, 2026.