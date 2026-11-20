Anthropic shares dropped 6% in premarket trading after a strong IPO debut, raising concerns about AI valuations as investors weigh growth plans and potential OpenAI listing.

Anthropic shares fell six per cent in premarket trading on Friday, pulling back after a strong market debut that vaulted the AI lab into the ranks of the most valuable U.S. companies but failed to revive investor enthusiasm for the sector.

The stock was at US$91.24, below Thursday's close, giving Anthropic a fully diluted valuation of about $1.7 trillion and a market capitalization of $1.2 trillion based on shares outstanding. Anthropic shares closed on Thursday 13 per cent below their opening price. Widely seen as a proxy for the AI trade, Anthropic could offer an early read on investor appetite for the sector after a turbulent stretch. A sustained decline likely would deepen concerns over lofty valuations and massive AI spending.

Also read Anthropic prices IPO at $83 US per share, valuing AI giant at $1.51 trillion US

Investors Assess Anthropic Valuation Sustainability

The shares are likely to remain in focus for signs of volatility as the initial euphoria surrounding the listing fades. Investors are assessing whether a valuation of about 40 times sales over the past 12 months can be sustained.

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A decline in share value is normal following a high-profile listing, but we don't know if that decline will be in line with other IPOs or more volatile, and that should raise alarms for investors, said Tejal Patel, executive director at the SOC Investment Group. We would not describe the valuation as cheap. At this valuation, the growth plan is largely priced in, said Harrison Rolfes, senior research analyst of private company coverage at PitchBook.

Large IPOs have historically delivered modest returns in their first year. The focus now shifts to a potential OpenAI listing, which could provide the next major test of investor appetite for AI stocks. OpenAI has indicated it may go public next year. Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday, and futures pointed to another day of declines on Friday.

Anthropic IPO Parallels SpaceX Market Volatility

The broader market weakness added pressure on Anthropic shares. Anthropic's IPO has drawn parallels with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which went public in June after the second-biggest IPO on record. While the companies have different business models, some investors have pointed to SpaceX's sharp swings in the weeks after its debut as a reason for caution over buying Anthropic immediately after its listing. There's going to be some volatility like we had with SpaceX.

A lot of people are going to have FOMO. I don't think there's any need to get on it on the first trade, said Rob Hackel, CEO of financial advisory and brokerage firm RF Lafferty & Co. Retail investors traded about $772 million of Anthropic shares on Thursday, the most for an IPO debut since Vanda Research began tracking the data in 2012. Competition could also weigh on investor sentiment.

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Apple Enters AI Agent Market Competition

Apple is developing an AI agent that can perform tasks on behalf of users, entering a market already being pursued by OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta Platforms, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The report said China barred a Bloomberg reporter from a trilateral meeting after she shouted a question at an earlier event. That development added to a busy news cycle around AI and technology policy.

Experts cite child suicide and trafficking as they urge MPs to pass a digital safety bill. Decision to stop work on banning thermal coal exports was political, according to ECCC officials. Consumers will watch their holiday spending over price concerns, polls find. Supermarket refrigerators got hacked, prompting reminders to make sure smart home devices are secure.

The mixed signals for Anthropic come as investors try to gauge whether the AI trade can regain momentum. The company's next few weeks of trading will be closely watched for signs of stabilization or further declines. Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva. Additional context from BNN Bloomberg.