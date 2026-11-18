Anthropic priced its IPO at US$83 per share, raising US$81.31 billion and valuing the AI company at about US$1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis, the largest stock-market debut on record.

Anthropic raised US$81.31 billion in its initial public offering on Wednesday, pricing shares at US$83 apiece and claiming the title of the largest stock-market debut on record.

The IPO was upsized by about 19 per cent to 980 million shares from an initial plan to sell 825 million shares at between US$70 and US$78 apiece, Reuters first reported. The pricing came above the targeted range. The offering values Anthropic at approximately US$1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis, including securities such as stock options and restricted stock. On a non-diluted basis, the valuation stands at about US$1.1 trillion.

Also read There's 'no difference' between buying Anthropic's IPO and Amazon's IPO: Kevin O'Leary

Anthropic Raises US$26 Billion Through Private Placement

Anthropic is also raising US$26 billion through a private placement at the IPO price, according to filings. The company is the first major frontier artificial-intelligence model developer to go public. The debut follows SpaceX's record-setting offering earlier this year, as investors seek exposure to the fast-growing AI industry despite mounting questions over the cost of developing and operating AI models. The AI lab came to the public market as the backdrop for AI stocks has turned more challenging.

Chipmakers and cloud companies have come under pressure in recent weeks due to valuation concerns, mounting AI infrastructure costs and the sudden resignation of Jensen Huang as CEO of chipmaker Nvidia, a key pillar of the industry's growth. The pricing followed a roadshow that attracted demand several times the number of shares offered, Reuters previously reported, despite questions about the company's outlook and its ability to sustain rapid growth as competition intensifies.

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Anthropic's closest rival, OpenAI, is also expected to pursue a public listing as early as next year. Anthropic's growth has been driven by surging demand for its Claude models, particularly Claude Code, its coding agent that has gained popularity among software developers. Its annualized revenue run rate reached US$81 billion as of Oct. 31, up US$10 billion from Sept. 30, according to its IPO filing.

Anthropic Computing Costs Surge Amid Growth Challenges

The Claude maker said it had 11,900 customers generating at least US$100,000 in annual revenue on a trailing 12-month basis as of Sept. 30, compared with more than 1,500 at the end of last year. But sustaining that growth is becoming expensive. Anthropic spent nearly US$9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, nearly four times the amount spent a year earlier.

It also incurred an additional US$5 billion in computing costs in the third quarter. Revenue rose 47 per cent in the third quarter to US$16.96 billion from the second quarter. The company reported an operating loss of US$567 million, compared with operating income of US$974 million in the previous quarter. The net loss narrowed to US$23.3 billion from US$66.3 billion a quarter earlier, including non-operating items related to bonds convertible into its shares.

Anthropic has committed to nearly US$900 billion in computing spending with infrastructure partners including Amazon and Alphabet's Google, part of its ongoing expenditures to train and operate increasingly powerful AI models. Its spending commitments also expose the company to risks beyond its own finances. Anthropic warned in its prospectus that some of its computing providers and infrastructure partners depend on third-party financing and credit support to acquire chips and build capacity.

If such financing or support becomes unavailable or more costly, contracted capacity may be delayed, repriced, reduced, or not delivered, Anthropic said in an IPO filing. Investors have grown increasingly concerned about debt-fueled expansion of AI infrastructure, with technology companies and data-center operators borrowing heavily to finance chips, power and computing facilities. Anthropic also faces questions over how it will balance its commercial ambitions with its emphasis on AI safety.

CEO Calls For Slower AI Model Development Pace

CEO Dario Amodei has called for the industry to slow the pace of developing and releasing increasingly powerful models, warning that advances in AI could outstrip society's ability to manage the risks. Competition is intensifying against Anthropic to be the leading provider of AI tools for businesses.

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OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra, its latest flagship AI model, accounted for about 13 per cent of enterprise AI spending tracked by corporate expense platform Ramp, compared with about eight per cent for Anthropic's Claude Fable, according to data cited by Reuters in September. OpenAI's annualized revenue run rate also passed US$40 billion in July, although Anthropic maintained a lead at the time. The competitive threat extends beyond the handful of companies developing the most powerful commercial models.

More large companies are looking to adopt these models, which can be downloaded and run independently, to rein in AI spending. A recent Capgemini study found that 59 per cent of executives at large companies plan to increase their use of open-weight models over the next year as AI costs exceed budgets. Meta Platforms, one of Anthropic's largest customers, has been looking to reduce its use of the startup's models as it develops more AI capabilities internally, Reuters previously reported.

Anthropic IPO Caps Turbulent Period For AI Stocks

There's going to be other models out there ... Our thesis is that the vast amount of value will accrue to whoever is at the frontier, said Peter Singlehurst, head of private companies at Baillie Gifford, which invested roughly US$1.5 billion in Anthropic. The record IPO caps a turbulent period for AI stocks.

In addition to Nvidia's leadership change, the sector has faced intense scrutiny over infrastructure costs, energy demands and the pace of model development. Anthropic's listing is being closely watched as a test of investor appetite for frontier AI companies at a time when the industry's spending commitments are soaring and profitability remains elusive for many players.

The company's shares are expected to begin trading on a major exchange under the ticker symbol ANTH, though the filing did not specify the exchange. The debut is set to surpass SpaceX's offering as the largest ever. In a related development, Democrats are probing whether a Trump official helped Cantor avoid Nvidia losses, according to the Financial Times. Health Canada has approved Eli Lilly's GLP-1 pill for weight loss.

Meta is betting big on its Muse AI agent, though early safety mishaps have surfaced.