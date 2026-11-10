Anthropic Retracts Massive $70 Billion IPO Details Amid Market Volatility

Anthropic withdraws preliminary prospectus for its $70 billion IPO. The AI firm cited inaccuracies in share pricing and volume data just days before the planned roadshow launch.

Anthropic temporarily circulated details of a historic initial public offering worth nearly US$70-billion to investment banks before retracting the information late on Monday. Emails reviewed by Reuters reveal that the artificial intelligence firm shared a securities filing outlining a sale of approximately 867 million shares at a price range of US$70 to US$80 per share. A representative for the California-based company promptly followed up with a correction email stating that the pricing and volume details were inaccurate and that the firm would update the filing at a later date.

Preliminary Filing Details Retracted

The original document, which was briefly distributed to financial institutions, indicated that Anthropic planned to sell 866.7 million Class A shares, a figure that included a secondary offering component. Specifically, the company intended to sell about 843.3 million shares itself, while existing shareholders would offload an additional 23.3 million shares. At the top of the proposed price range, this massive transaction would have raised US$69.3-billion, positioning the firm as one of the largest tech listings in history. The company declined to comment on the specific errors contained in the initial email or the reasons for the rapid retraction.

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Major Tech Firms Line Up $26 Billion

Beyond the public offering mechanics, the retracted filing highlighted significant private investment commitments from leading technology corporations. Anthropic had secured approximately US$26-billion in investments from major industry players to support its growth alongside the IPO. Alphabet's Google GOOGL-Q, Nvidia NVDA-Q, Advanced Micro Devices AMD-Q, Broadcom AVGO-Q, Micron Technology MU-Q, Microsoft MSFT-Q, and TSMC TSM-N had agreed to participate in the private placement of Anthropic's Class N common stock. These agreements were set to close immediately after the public listing, underscoring the deep financial integration between AI developers and infrastructure providers.

Valuation Expectations Cool Significantly

Despite the scale of the attempted listing, market expectations for Anthropic's worth have cooled considerably from earlier peaks. While investors had previously discussed valuations reaching as high as US$2-trillion, current views place the high end of the realistic range at US$1.5-trillion. This adjustment in sentiment coincides with a broader downturn in the technology sector, where companies in the AI infrastructure and data centre spaces have delayed or withdrawn their own planned listings. Rising interest rates have contributed to a severe selloff in the shares and bonds of AI operators such as CoreWeave Inc CRWV-Q, reflecting broader concerns about the sustainability of massive AI spending.

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Company Leadership and Revenue Trends

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives, including Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela Amodei, who currently serves as the firm's president. The organization has emerged as a primary developer of generative AI through its Claude family of models. Its rapid expansion has been supported by strategic relationships with Google and Amazon AMZN-Q, which act simultaneously as investors, suppliers of critical computing power, and competitors in the AI space. The company holds nearly US$900-billion in computing commitments with these partners, highlighting its dependence on vast amounts of future capacity that rely on financing beyond its direct control.

Financial Performance and Next Steps

Recent financial disclosures indicate challenges in maintaining growth momentum. In an amended filing submitted earlier in the month, the company revealed that its quarterly growth rate has declined sharply, even though revenue stood at almost US$17-billion for the three months ended September 30. Following the retraction of the initial prospectus details, Anthropic is expected to formally launch its roadshow on Tuesday. The final pricing for the offering is anticipated to occur in the following week, with the market closely watching how the firm navigates the current economic headwinds and its own internal financial adjustments.