An Anthropic mathematician says he and the Claude chatbot have proved the Riemann Hypothesis, a 166-year-old Millennium Prize Problem, but the result has not been independently verified. The claim follows an OpenAI AI proof of another Millennium problem and an unreleased Claude result on the hypothesis in August.

An Anthropic researcher says he used the company's Claude chatbot to produce a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis, a problem that has eluded mathematicians for more than 160 years.

I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis, Levent Alpoge wrote in a four-page note released Friday. The claim has not been independently verified, and the proof has not yet been reviewed by outside experts.

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Riemann Hypothesis And Prime Numbers

First proposed by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, the hypothesis concerns the distribution of prime numbers and is widely regarded as the most important open question in pure mathematics. It is one of seven Millennium Prize Problems selected by the Clay Mathematics Institute in 2000, which offers $1 million for a solution to each. Under the institute's rules, a solution must be published in a peer-reviewed journal and withstand two years of scrutiny before any prize is awarded.

Alpoge said the method also resolves a broader version of the problem known as the Generalized Riemann Hypothesis. He said he and Claude had produced a version of the proof in Lean, a programming language that allows mathematical arguments to be checked by computer, and that he was releasing only that version for now.

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A full written argument would be extremely long, he said, adding that he had not yet mastered all of the mathematics involved and planned to write it up properly. Alpoge said he had consulted Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei before announcing the result. He acknowledged that its timing could be viewed cynically, without elaborating, though he was probably referring to this week's record IPO.

Anthropic And OpenAI Math Claims

In August, Anthropic said an unreleased version of Claude had improved a long-standing result related to the Riemann Hypothesis, while stressing that it had not proved it. Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. The claim comes two months after rival OpenAI said an AI model had solved another Millennium Prize Problem, on the equations that govern how fluids move. Mathematicians say that proof appears correct but has yet to be fully vetted.

Alpoge, who had worked on related fluid problems with New York University mathematician Tristan Buckmaster, was at the centre of a dispute over credit for that work. OpenAI denied wrongdoing in that dispute. The Riemann Hypothesis remains unproven in the view of the wider mathematical community until the new work is checked and published. Any accepted solution would carry the $1 million Clay prize, but only after peer review and two years of sustained scrutiny.

The timing of the announcement has drawn attention because it lands during a busy week for Anthropic. The company has also said its models have made progress on related mathematical questions, though it previously stopped short of claiming a proof. If the proof holds up, it would be the second recent claim of an AI-assisted solution to a Millennium Prize Problem. The first, from OpenAI, concerned the fluid equations and is still being examined by experts.

The new note is short, and the full argument is expected to be far longer once written out. Alpoge said he plans to prepare a proper write-up, but no timeline was given. The result, if verified, would settle a question that has shaped number theory for well over a century. Until then, the claim remains a proposal that other mathematicians will need to test in detail.

Such verification could take months or years, given the complexity of the subject. The Riemann Hypothesis is central to understanding how prime numbers are spaced among the integers. A proof would have wide consequences across mathematics, including in cryptography and analysis. The Clay Mathematics Institute set up the Millennium Prize Problems to mark important unsolved questions.

Verification And Clay Institute Rules

No Millennium Prize Problem has yet been fully resolved under the institute's rules. Anthropic has not commented on the new claim. The company previously described an unreleased Claude model as improving a related result without proving the hypothesis. That earlier statement was careful not to claim a solution to the main problem.

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Now a researcher at the company says Claude went further. The note was released Friday, and it states the claim in direct terms. Alpoge said the Lean version is the only one being released for now. He said the full mathematical argument would be very long.

He also said he has not yet mastered all of the mathematics involved. He plans to write it up properly, according to the note. AFP asked Anthropic for comment and did not receive an immediate response. The story follows a pattern of AI companies making bold mathematical claims.

OpenAI's fluid equations claim is still under review by mathematicians. Mathematicians have said that proof appears correct so far but needs full vetting. Alpoge was involved in a credit dispute over that earlier fluid work. He had worked on related fluid problems with Tristan Buckmaster of New York University.

OpenAI denied wrongdoing in that dispute. The new Riemann claim is not connected to that dispute, but it adds to scrutiny of AI-related math announcements. Verification will now depend on outside experts checking the Lean proof and any full write-up. Until then, the Riemann Hypothesis remains an open problem in the eyes of the field.

The Clay Institute's rules require peer-reviewed publication and two years of scrutiny. The $1 million prize for each Millennium Problem remains unclaimed. Alpoge said he consulted Dario Amodei before going public. He said the timing could be viewed cynically, without saying more.

He may have been referring to this week's record IPO. Anthropic did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment. The note is four pages long. It was released on Friday.

The claim concerns the Riemann Hypothesis and the Generalized Riemann Hypothesis. The proof version released is in Lean. No independent verification has been reported yet.