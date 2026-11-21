Levent Alpöge of Anthropic asserts that the AI model Claude solved the 167-year-old Riemann Hypothesis, marking a historic milestone in mathematical discovery.

Levent Alpöge, a technical staff member at Anthropic, announced on Friday that he and the AI model Claude have discovered a proof for the Riemann Hypothesis. The claim emerged on the eve of Anthropic's initial public offering, positioning the breakthrough as a significant event in both artificial intelligence and mathematical research. Alpöge detailed the findings in a four-page explanation posted on his personal website, describing the collaborative process that led to the solution.

AI Collaboration Yields Mathematical Proof

The Riemann Hypothesis, formulated by Bernhard Riemann in 1859, concerns the distribution of prime numbers as they approach infinity. Alpöge stated that his work with Claude culminated late Sunday night, resulting in a complete argument for the problem. He described the AI's contribution as surpassing human capability near the finish line, noting that Claude flew and danced through the complex mathematical landscape. This collaboration resulted in more than 250,000 pages of generated content, illustrating the immense scale of the computational effort involved in verifying the proof.

Also read Asian stocks are mixed and US futures climb ahead of Anthropic's blockbuster IPO

Market Context and Company Valuation

The announcement coincided with a historic financial milestone for Anthropic. The company made its blockbuster Wall Street debut on Thursday, raising a record-breaking $81 billion and achieving a $1.5 trillion valuation. CEO Dario Amodei, who had been preparing major news for the day, received a message from Alpöge regarding the timing of the mathematical announcement. The juxtaposition of the IPO and the math breakthrough highlights Anthropic's ambitious vision for AI's role in advancing scientific research while simultaneously making its largest financial debut in history.

Advertisement

Academic Reaction and Verification Process

Martin Bridson, president of the Clay Mathematics Institute, acknowledged the potential significance of the announcement while cautioning against premature conclusions. He described the event as holding the promise of a dramatic transformation in the perception of mathematical possibilities. However, Bridson emphasized that the journey from announcement to verified understanding will be long and difficult. The Clay Mathematics Institute, which designated the Riemann Hypothesis as one of seven Millennium Prize Problems in 2000, has not yet updated its status. The hypothesis remains listed as unsolved on the Institute's website pending formal assessment of Alpöge's work.

Broader Implications for AI and Science

Alpöge admitted to presenting the world with a complete argument before having fully mastered the massive mathematical neighborhood surrounding the proof. This claim follows a similar precedent set in September, when OpenAI reported using its technology to make breakthroughs on the Navier-Stokes equations. Alex Kontorovich, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University, expressed disbelief at the rapid succession of AI-led mathematical successes. He described an out-of-body experience of witnessing the Riemann Hypothesis potentially fall to artificial intelligence, signaling a new era where AI technology leads significant advancements in complex scientific fields.