Anthropic became the first major AI lab to go public, raising $81 billion in the biggest IPO ever and briefly reaching a $2.01 trillion valuation before closing its first trading day up more than 17%.

Anthropic pulled off the biggest initial public offering ever, raising $81 billion as it became the first major artificial intelligence lab to trade publicly. The San Francisco maker of the Claude AI assistant offered 980 million shares priced at $83 each ahead of Thursday trading.

The offering topped Elon Musk's SpaceX, which had set the previous record for money raised on Wall Street just months ago. Anthropic is only the second business to debut with a value over $1 trillion, following SpaceX. In early trading Thursday, the stock spiked more than 30 percent to $111.50 a share. That pushed the company's total valuation by half a trillion dollars to $2.01 trillion just before noon ET.

Also read Anthropic's Record $81 Billion IPO Signals Shift in AI Sector Sentiment

By market close Thursday, Anthropic finished its first trading day at $97.17 per share. That is still more than 17 percent higher than its initial public offering price of $83. The price tag put the value of the San Francisco company well beyond $1 trillion. That kind of number was once unheard of for a company's first moments trading on the stock market.

Advertisement

AI Boom Reshapes Corporate Wealth

But an acceleration in corporate wealth, and most recently the AI boom, has changed that. Anthropic decided to proceed with its IPO despite jitters among some investors over market volatility and fears of a possible downturn. The company will now join a handful of other tech giants that measure their wealth in 13 digits. Eleven public companies in the S&P 500 have reached the trillion-dollar club.

Apple currently leads the pack at $5.1 trillion, followed by Microsoft at $3.8 trillion and Nvidia at $3.6 trillion, among others. That does not count SpaceX and Anthropic, which have also joined the trillion-dollar club even though they are not yet in the S&P 500 index. Only in recent memory have major corporations been valued over $1 trillion. iPhone maker Apple was the first to pass that threshold. Time will tell how Anthropic ultimately fares on the public market.

The number one trillion is hard in itself for the human mind to comprehend. One trillion dollars is a thousand times greater than one billion dollars. And it is a million times more than one million dollars. There are more than 8.2 billion people living on Earth today, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Understanding a Trillion Dollars

If one trillion dollars was divided among the entire population, each person would receive almost $122. Laid end to end, one trillion U.S. dollar bills would stretch 97 million miles, or 156 million kilometers. Digital billboards advertised Anthropic in Times Square in New York on the day of its IPO, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

Advertisement

Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, reacted with Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president, and other colleagues during the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq MarketSite as part of the Anthropic IPO in New York on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. The group included Tom Brown, co-founder and chief compute officer; Jack Clark, co-founder and head of public benefit; Jared Kaplan, co-founder and chief science officer; Chris Olah, co-founder and interpretability research lead; and Sam McCandlish, co-founder and chief architect.