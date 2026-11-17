Anthropic's upcoming IPO filing outlines a governance structure featuring a Long-Term Benefit Trust to prioritize AI safety and public interest over shareholder profits. Experts question the effectiveness of these safeguards as the company faces competitive pressures and the inherent difficulty of measuring societal benefit.

Anthropic is preparing for its initial public offering on Wall Street, a move that will subject the artificial intelligence startup to intense pressure to deliver financial returns.

Anthropic Public Benefit Corporation Structure

This transition tests the company's founding commitment to prioritize humanity's benefit in the development of advanced AI technologies. The San Francisco-based company has designed a governance framework intended to shield its broader mission from the influence of purely financial interests.

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However, experts note that the mechanisms described in the filings provide the company with significant latitude in determining what constitutes a benefit to society. Anthropic has adopted the legal structure of a public benefit corporation. This designation is used by firms that pledge to balance shareholder interests with the public good. The implications for companies valued at potentially trillions of dollars remain largely uncharted legal territory.

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Sarah Kreps, a professor and director of Cornell University's Tech Policy Institute, stated that the real test will emerge when the question of public benefit becomes costly. The conflict arises specifically when the pursuit of public good directly opposes the maximization of profit. In its regulatory filings, Anthropic pledges to pursue the long-term benefits of humanity through the responsible development of advanced AI.

The company stated it strives to help bring humanity safely into an era where transformative AI exerts tremendous influence over human undertakings. To demonstrate this commitment, Anthropic has pledged at least five percent of its stock to a public benefit fund.

Long-Term Benefit Trust Mechanisms

Additionally, the founders have committed to donating eighty percent of their personal wealth to charitable causes. The setup generally is not preferred by traditional shareholders because it gives more power to the company's board than it does to shareholders. A trust aims to hold Anthropic accountable through a mechanism known as the Long-Term Benefit Trust. This trust is intended to operate as an independent body of trustees with expertise in AI safety, national security, public policy, and social enterprise.

Through a special Class T common stock, the trust generally has the authority to elect and remove Class T directors. These directors will constitute a majority of Anthropic's board of directors according to the IPO filing. The Class T common stock is a single share that allows the five trustees to vote as a unit. This share has no economic rights.

This means the trustees do not see any financial benefit or losses from the share. They also cannot sell the share. The filing states these arrangements are designed to minimize exposure to financial performance. Three of the company's board directors are elected by the trust directly.

Another three are elected by other shareholders, which include the company founders holding a fifty-one percent voting majority. A seventh director, with a potentially tie-breaking vote, is nominated by the trust and Class T shareholders.

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However, this director cannot be appointed or removed without consent from the board's nominating committee. This committee is expected to be controlled by the founders. Stavros Gadinis, a law professor at UC Berkeley School of Law, noted that the trust can only hold Anthropic accountable on issues such as AI safety up to a certain point. He compared this to the situation involving Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.

Competitive Pressure and AI Safety Concerns

Gadinis explained that Twitter directors faced a choice between fiduciary duties to sell to Musk at a high price or resisting him. Had Twitter been a public benefit corporation, it could have been required to consider factors beyond maximizing shareholder value. Anthropic's idealistic ambitions could run up against competitive pressure, particularly from China. Experts warn that open-source Chinese models may tell users whatever they want, potentially forcing Anthropic to rethink its safety guardrails.

Whatever a company decides as its public benefit mission, it will likely be much more difficult to measure than profits. This is particularly true for AI companies, whose leaders have exalted AI as a solution to many of humanity's problems. Kreps mentioned the existence of echo chambers in Silicon Valley where leaders truly believe their work benefits humanity. She added that someone immersed in that environment might not even ask the right questions about how public benefit should be measured.

Other tech companies have pledged to do good, including Google with its then-motto Don't Be Evil. However, those words were not legally binding in investor prospectuses. Critics have accused the tech giant of leaving those ideals behind. There aren't many public benefit corporations whose shares are publicly traded.

Most are much smaller than Anthropic and OpenAI. Examples include Warby Parker, Lemonade, and Veeva Systems, which converted to this structure later in its life. Anthropic's IPO represents a critical moment for testing these theoretical governance models. The market will watch closely to see if the company can maintain its ethical stance while navigating the demands of public markets.