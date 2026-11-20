Global stocks fell as Anthropic's market debut failed to restore investor faith in artificial intelligence, with Japan's Nikkei down 5.06 per cent.

Global stocks tumbled as Anthropic's market debut failed to restore investor faith in the artificial intelligence sector. Wall Street futures were in the red after major North American markets closed sharply lower in the previous session, and TSX futures followed sentiment lower. The selloff spread quickly to Europe and Asia, with investors reassessing risk across several major markets at once.

The pressure followed Anthropic's record-shattering initial public offering. Anthropic shares pared early gains in the previous session but still closed 17 per cent higher than their IPO price. In premarket trading, however, the shares were down 5 per cent, a sign that the initial enthusiasm for the listing had faded.

Also read Premarket: Nasdaq futures jump on hopes for strong Anthropic market debut

Why Anthropic's Debut Rattled Global Equity Markets

Anthropic's debut did not calm nerves across global equities, and the selloff reflected a broader retreat from risk. Preston Pagli, markets analyst at Citi, said that risk aversion intensified as investors continued to unwind crowded positioning and reassess the broader macro backdrop following the record-shattering IPO.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.47 per cent in morning trading. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 0.91 per cent, Germany's DAX slid 1.8 per cent, and France's CAC 40 declined 1.36 per cent. The broad decline across the continent showed that the weakness was not limited to one national market.

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In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed 5.06 per cent lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.89 per cent. Those losses were among the sharpest moves in the region and reinforced the view that investors were cutting exposure to crowded trades.

Oil and Gold Move Lower as Geopolitical Risk Persists

Oil prices declined and were set for a weekly loss, supported by strong exports from the Middle East. Brent crude futures were down 1.36 per cent to $90.73 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures for January dropped 1.3 per cent to US$81.31. The decline came even as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh and reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continued to make headlines.

Aldo Spanjer, commodity strategist at BNP Paribas, said that relatively strong export flows out of the Middle East had continued through the week. He added that a narrative was ongoing that as long as parties keep talking, a deal might be in the making. Spanjer said the current prices were correct only if geopolitical risk does not return, and said he was not in the camp that believes the issue is finished, adding that he probably sees a rebound.

Spot gold fell 1.3 per cent to US$3,576.09 an ounce after touching its lowest level since September 2025 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery slid 2.9 per cent to US$3,577.60, indicating steeper pressure in the futures market.

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Currency, Bond Moves and Data Ahead

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart in early trading, with the loonie trading between 69.69 US cents and 69.87 US cents. The Canadian dollar had still been down about 2.2 per cent against the greenback over the past month, and it traded at $1.4323 per US$1.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, slid 0.13 per cent to 103.76. The euro edged up 0.05 per cent to US$1.0974, and the British pound climbed 0.11 per cent to US$1.3101. In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was last down at 4.982 per cent.

Investors have several economic releases to watch. Canadian retail sales for September are scheduled at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus calling for a gain of 0.7 per cent from August. At 10 a.m. ET, the Bank of Canada will publish its Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q3, and the U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November is also due at 10 a.m. ET. Euro zone consumer confidence and Japan CPI data were also on the economic calendar.