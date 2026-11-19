Anthropic's initial public offering seeks more than US$60 billion and values the company at US$1.5 trillion, but investor documents reveal US$901 billion in data centre commitments and a US$104 billion net loss.

Anthropic is seeking to raise more than US$60 billion in an initial public offering that values the artificial intelligence company at US$1.5 trillion. The offering, expected to be one of the largest in history, comes as investors closely monitor whether massive capital poured into AI can generate sustained profitability.

The company behind the Claude AI model reported revenue grew by 13 times to US$33.2 billion for the first nine months of the current fiscal year. Despite that growth, Anthropic reported a net loss of US$104 billion, including a charge of US$94 billion for an accounting adjustment related to financing agreements. Anthropic's investor documents show it has committed to spend about US$901 billion on data centres by 2045, including US$70 billion by next September.

Also read Anthropic forges ahead with its IPO even as AI fears mount and markets wobble

Anthropic Warns About Data Centre Spending Risks

The company warned it needs to increase sales to pay for its data centre leases and infrastructure. At the same time, Anthropic said it needs to plan its data centre investments years in advance without knowing whether its customers will be there for the long term. We may enter into these obligations based on revenue expectations that may not be realized, the company said.

Joel Blit, economics professor at the University of Waterloo and co-founder of the Canadian AI Adoption Initiative, put the spending commitment in perspective. Just to put it in perspective, US$900 billion is roughly Canada's entire sovereign debt, Blit said in an interview. Last month, Anthropic announced it had signed a 20-year lease for the first phase of EverWind Fuels' proposed data centre in Point Tupper, N.S. It would be the Dario Amodei-led company's first Canadian site.

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EverWind has said it will build and own the 95-megawatt, 18,600-square metre data centre at a cost of $8 billion, with another $2 billion planned for wind farms to power the operation. How much Anthropic will pay EverWind to lease the facility has not been disclosed. Anthropic did not respond to questions about its Cape Breton lease. EverWind declined to disclose the terms.

Laurel Munroe, EverWind's vice-president of communications, said in an email that it is a 20-year lease structured with significant credit protections. EverWind is developing, owning and financing the data centre campus, Munroe said. This is a private investment on private land, and the risk sits with EverWind and our lenders, not Nova Scotians. York University researchers reported in June that 213 data centres were planned or under construction across Canada.

They would have a total capacity to draw 22.2 gigawatts of power, more than 14 times Canada's existing capacity. Almost 80 per cent of those projects are planned for Alberta, where the Globe and Mail reported last month Anthropic is in talks to lease a planned 920-megawatt project northeast of Edmonton. The facility is slated for operation toward the end of 2027, around the same time the Cape Breton data centre is scheduled for completion.

AI firms such as Anthropic, Meta and OpenAI are expected to spend US$700 million on data centres this year alone. Blit said the massive build-out is coming as AI algorithms and chips are becoming more efficient, driving down user costs. As the technology improves, Blit said many users may not need the newest and best AI models, instead opting for slightly older and cheaper technology.

He said new uses for AI technology will have to emerge to justify the unprecedented level of investment. You really have to ask the question whether one company, I don't care how big or powerful it is, can sustain that much potential debt, Blit said. Is the demand for AI services going to grow at the rate that many people think, such that we're going to need all that compute capacity?

AI Industry IPOs Spark Dot Com Bubble Comparisons

Anthropic's stock offering is the second massive artificial intelligence IPO in just a few months. Elon Musk's SpaceX, owner of the Grok AI agent, launched in June with a valuation of more than US$1.7 trillion. Randy Goebel, co-founder of the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute at the University of Alberta, said in an interview that the sector is likely building out more computing capacity than it actually needs.

He said overhyped uses for AI technology have pushed company valuations to exorbitant levels. Goebel compared the situation to the dot-com bubble that popped in the early 2000s, taking many tech companies down with it. The confidence of investors fell apart, he said. And so lots of companies who were planning IPOs didn't make it.

Now the valuations for Anthropic, and the one anticipated from OpenAI, are orders of magnitude larger, at least, Goebel said. And that's what seems out of whack. David Garrity, a U.S. tech consultant, finance expert and CEO of the cybersecurity company FYEO, said the 800-pound gorilla in the sector is Nvidia. The chipmaker was until recently the world's most valuable company and remains the global leader in AI chips.

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Nvidia has lost almost 30 per cent of its value over the last month. The span saw the resignation of its CEO Jensen Huang after multiple affairs were made public, including one with a company executive and another with a suspected Chinese spy. Nvidia has invested billions in or lent billions to other AI companies. Other AI-related stocks such as Meta, CoreWeave and Google's parent company Alphabet have also seen billions of dollars in value erased in the last month.

Rising Interest Rates Impact AI Investment Outlook

Garrity said interest rates are increasing and oil prices remain elevated, creating a significantly different investment outlook for the AI sector compared to just a few months ago. Brent crude rose 0.8 per cent to US$92.67 per barrel, significantly higher than the roughly US$72 a barrel recorded before the conflict began in late February. In currency markets, the U.S. dollar strengthened against the Japanese yen, rising to 159.83 from 159.35.

The euro also gained value, trading at US$1.0997 compared to US$1.0975 previously. European equity markets displayed mixed performance during early trading hours following the news. Britain's FTSE 100 index declined by 0.3 per cent to 10,524.65 points. France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.5 per cent to close at 8,185.66, while Germany's DAX index rose 0.6 per cent to 25,900.90 points.

Asian markets exhibited significant divergence, particularly within the semiconductor and technology sectors. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index surged 1.4 per cent to 5,137.89. Memory chipmaker SK Hynix jumped 3.4 per cent, while Samsung Electronics rose 1.1 per cent. In stark contrast, Taiwan's Taiex index dropped 4.4 per cent, with leading chipmaker TSMC falling 3.5 per cent.

Asian Markets Diverge Amidst AI Sector Volatility

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gave up 2 per cent to 22,841.62, and the Shanghai Composite index decreased 0.3 per cent to 3,577.62. Malik Ahmed Khan, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar, highlighted Anthropic's strategic positioning at the frontier of model development, particularly in coding and cybersecurity. He noted that while significant growth is expected from AI adoption, the company must manage enormous costs associated with developing and running models.

Khan emphasized that considerable uncertainty remains regarding how the competitive landscape and economics of generative AI will evolve in the coming years. Market competition remains intense, as Anthropic's main rival is also expected to go public but stated plans not to proceed before 2027. The broader AI industry faces scrutiny over safety risks, with calls for an AI slowdown echoing sentiments from industry leaders.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has similarly emphasized the need to address potential threats rapid AI developments pose to humanity.