Anthropic will begin selling shares to the public on Thursday under the ticker ANTH on the Nasdaq, with an offering price of $83 per share after an initial range of $70 to $78. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters.

Anthropic is set to sell shares to the public starting Thursday, with the offering priced at $83 per share, above the earlier range of $70 to $78.

IPO key terms and definitions

The company will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANTH. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters. Anyone following Anthropic's plans to sell shares to the public starting Thursday is likely to come across terms that describe steps and components of an initial public offering. Here is a quick guide to some of the key terms.

Also read Anthropic prices IPO at $83 US per share, valuing AI giant at $1.51 trillion US

An initial public offering, or IPO, is a company's first offering of stock to the public. It is the first time a company's value will be determined by a public market. A prospectus is a formal offer to sell shares in the company. It also includes a business plan with details about the company's finances and operations.

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It is also known as an S-1, after the form filed with regulators. Listing describes the ticker symbol for the stock and the public exchange where it is being traded.

Underwriters and listing details

For example, Apple is traded as AAPL on the Nasdaq and Macy's is traded as M on the New York Stock Exchange. Anthropic is listing on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANTH. An underwriter is a bank or other financial institution that acts as the intermediary between the company and investors. They purchase the stock being issued by the company in the IPO and sell it to the public.

There are often several underwriters involved to share the risk. The lead underwriters for the Anthropic IPO are Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. A roadshow is the name for the presentations given by company executives and underwriters to potential investors, typically institutional investors, before the company issues its shares. Over-allotment is a provision that allows underwriters of an IPO to sell more shares than initially planned.

Price discovery and demand

It is meant to meet unexpectedly high demand or to help stabilize the stock price. A price range is an estimated range for the price of the shares the company is offering provided before the stock is publicly traded. Investors place bids within that range before the listing price is determined. Anthropic set a price range of US$70 to US$78 per share before announcing Wednesday the price would be US$83 per share in the offering.

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Price discovery describes the broader process undertaken by the company and underwriters to determine the listing price for the stock. It attempts to balance demand for the stock with the potential supply of shares. The process typically takes longer when an IPO has high interest from potential investors. The offering is being closely watched as Anthropic moves from private to public markets.

The listing price of $83 per share exceeds the upper end of the initial range, indicating strong demand. Trading under the symbol ANTH begins Thursday on the Nasdaq. Signage is reflected on glass on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)