Anthropic Confronts US Administration Over AI Security, Forced to Restrict Advanced Models

Anthropic faces a direct order from the Trump administration to halt foreign access to its top AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, over national security concerns about potential jailbreaks. The company complied but argues the move sets a risky precedent for the entire AI industry, while meetings with Commerce Department officials aim to resolve the technical dispute.

Anthropic PBC, a leading artificial intelligence developer, faces a significant confrontation with the Trump administration over national security concerns related to its advanced AI models.

The dispute escalated when the U.S. Commerce Department directed the company to halt foreign nationals' access to its two most sophisticated models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. In response, Anthropic complied by disabling global access to these models. Senior technical staff from Anthropic met with Commerce Department officials to discuss the government's security worries, with both sides working toward a swift resolution.

The government's order follows the discovery that these models could potentially be "jailbroken," meaning their safety guardrails could be bypassed, raising fears about misuse in cybersecurity or other sensitive domains. Anthropic has argued that applying such a standard industry-wide would effectively freeze all new frontier model deployments, emphasizing that jailbreak resistance is not a simple software bug but a deeply complex technical challenge.

The incident has injected fresh uncertainty into the AI sector, highlighting the volatile nature of regulatory interventions and their potential to upend commercial models already deployed to hundreds of millions of users. This clash adds to Anthropic's ongoing tensions with the U.S. Defense Department, which earlier labeled the firm a supply-chain risk for military AI contracts after negotiations over additional safeguards broke down.

The broader policy landscape is also shifting, as President Trump's recent executive order on AI calls for voluntary reviews of cutting-edge models, yet the Commerce Department's directive represents a more aggressive, case-specific enforcement action. Industry leaders, such as Cohere's Chief AI Officer Joelle Pineau, warn that the sudden withdrawal of previously accessible top-tier models signals high volatility in technology access, posing serious concerns for enterprises relying on these tools.

Anthropic, valued at over $900 billion and having confidentially filed for an IPO, now navigates both regulatory hurdles and market expectations while maintaining its stance as a responsible AI innovator. The company's earlier limited release of the Mythos model, due to its powerful cybersecurity vulnerability detection capabilities, underscores the delicate balance between innovation and security that defines the current AI governance debate.

As discussions continue, the outcome may set a precedent for how U.S. agencies oversee frontier AI systems and their deployment to international audiences





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anthropic AI Security Trump Administration Commerce Department Fable 5 Mythos 5 Jailbreak Frontier Models Artificial Intelligence Regulation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Bans Foreign Access to Anthropic's Advanced AI Models After Jailbreak DiscoveryThe US has ordered AI startup Anthropic to disable access to its most advanced AI platforms for foreign nationals, following a discovered vulnerability that allowed users to bypass guardrails. The move, described as unprecedented, has caused concern over disproportionate response and potential halt to new model deployments. Anthropic is in talks with officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, about security concerns.

Read more »

US Cybersecurity Firms urge Trump Administration to lift restrictions on Anthropic's AI modelsCybersecurity leaders from major US firms including Nvidia and Adobe have requested the Trump administration to remove restrictions on Anthropic's most powerful AI models. The letter follows a Washington order requiring Anthropic to suspend access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models for foreign nationals due to national security concerns. Experts argue the ban hampers efforts to combat digital attacks and could undermine US AI leadership.

Read more »

Anthropic and US officials meeting Monday to resolve dispute over export curbs, administration official saysWASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Senior Anthropic technical staff are scheduled to meet with government officials at the U.S.

Read more »

Cybersecurity executives urge the Trump administration to ease restrictions on Anthropic AI modelsSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A group of cybersecurity executives and experts is asking the Trump administration to lift its directive preventing the use of Anthropic's latest artificial intelligence models by foreign nationals, saying the move could help U.S. adversaries more than it hurts them.

Read more »