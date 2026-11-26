Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called claims that he wants humans to surrender their free will to AI absurd, responding to rival tech leaders as fears grow over AI control.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Wednesday denied wanting humanity to give up its free will to AI, calling it absurd to attribute the idea to him as rival tech leaders push back.

No, I do not believe that we should surrender human free will to AI systems, and it is absurd to suggest that I do, Amodei wrote in a lengthy post on X. The post came a week after Anthropic's record-setting stock market debut. We should never sacrifice legitimacy or self-determination at the altar of efficiency or security, he added.

Also read Anthropic’s slide tests Wall Street’s lofty bets on future AI profits

Amodei clarifies previous remarks on AI

The statement followed an article by US outlet Axios on the AI debate, though Amodei did not address his previous remarks on the topic. In February, Amodei told The New York Times that in life-critical, safety-critical cases, we really want to turn it over to AI. And in late 2024, he predicted that AI systems will be the leaders, and they will be ordering humans or other AI systems around.

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On Wednesday, Amodei acknowledged that we may want limits on recursive self-improvement, or RSI, in which AI models can autonomously create new versions of itself. He also said we do not expect it to be safe for Claude to build successive frontier models fully autonomously, without saying where the line should be drawn. Yet in its IPO filing, Anthropic said that each new version of a Claude model directly accelerates development of the next.

The filing also stated that Claude wrote over 90 percent of the contributions to its codebase in September. Fears that AI tools could slip out of human control have haunted Silicon Valley since a string of incidents this summer, including the hacking of Hugging Face by autonomous AI agents developed by OpenAI. We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans! an Anthropic safety lead, Evan Hubinger, wrote in September.

Amodei targets rival AI CEOs on X

Amodei took aim, without naming names, at some AI CEOs who repeat slogans like AI should be just a tool but then are not actually doing anything different in their products. On Sunday, Meta's Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang wrote on X that we should not be okay with a handover of society to AI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said earlier this month that if the tradeoff for curing cancer is you are going to lose all agency and control and voice in the future, that is a terrible sales pitch. Elon Musk, who has long predicted that superintelligent AI would leave humans like pet Labradors, reposted Amodei's statement with a one-word comment: interesting. The debate continues as Anthropic, co-founded by Amodei, marked its IPO at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on November 19, 2026.