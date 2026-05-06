Anthropic and SpaceX Form Strategic Alliance for AI Computing Power

Anthropic partners with Elon Musk's SpaceX to access the Colossus 1 supercomputer, enabling massive scaling for the Claude AI model and exploring futuristic space-based data centers.

Anthropic has officially entered into a landmark agreement to utilize the immense computing capabilities of SpaceX, a move that signals a surprising truce between the AI firm and Elon Musk.

This partnership centers on the Colossus 1 facility located in Memphis, Tennessee, which is one of the most powerful computing clusters in existence. By accessing this facility, which houses an astonishing array of over 220,000 Nvidia processors, Anthropic will gain an additional 300 megawatts of power capacity within a very short timeframe.

This strategic move is designed to alleviate the significant capacity constraints that Anthropic has faced following the explosive growth in demand for its high-end products, most notably the AI-driven coding tool known as Claude Code. For SpaceX, this deal provides a prestigious, high-profile client that validates its expanding ambitions in the artificial intelligence sector, serving as a strong signal to potential investors as the company moves toward an initial public offering.

During a recent developer event held in San Francisco, Anthropic showcased the practical applications of this increased power. One of the most significant reveals was a new capability referred to as dreaming. This feature allows AI systems to engage in a form of reflective learning by reviewing their previous work during idle periods between active sessions. By analyzing patterns and updating files that store user preferences and context, the AI can effectively improve its own performance without direct human intervention.

To further support its professional user base, Anthropic announced that it is doubling the rate limits for Claude Code paid subscriptions and removing the restrictive usage caps during peak hours for Pro and Max account holders. Furthermore, the company is significantly boosting the volume of requests that developers can send to the sophisticated Claude Opus models, ensuring that the infrastructure can keep pace with the rapid development of autonomous AI agents.

The partnership also looks toward a futuristic horizon involving the creation of space-based orbital data centers. This ambitious goal involves developing multiple gigawatts of computing power in orbit, a vision that Elon Musk has long championed. Such an endeavor is expected to be incredibly capital-intensive and technically demanding, requiring a level of coordination between aerospace engineering and computer science that has never been attempted on this scale.

Industry experts, such as Flexential CEO Ryan Mallory, have noted that the mere discussion of space-based compute capacity highlights the desperation and aggressiveness of the current AI market as companies scramble for power and scale. This shift toward the stars reflects a broader trend where the physical limitations of Earth-based power grids and cooling systems are becoming the primary bottlenecks for the next generation of super-intelligent models.

Perhaps the most surprising element of this announcement is the shift in rhetoric from Elon Musk. Having previously been a vocal critic of Anthropic, Musk once suggested that the company was destined to become misanthropic.

However, in a recent statement on the platform X, Musk revealed that his perspective changed after meeting with the leadership team at Anthropic. He stated that he was impressed by their commitment to ensuring that the Claude AI remains good for humanity and noted that his internal evil detector was not triggered.

This represents a stark contrast to his ongoing legal battles with OpenAI and Sam Altman, where he alleges a breach of the original mission to develop AI for the benefit of all mankind. Musk indicated that while SpaceX has moved its own internal AI training to a separate facility called Colossus 2, it remains open to providing capacity to any AI organization that demonstrates a genuine commitment to the well-being of humanity, offering terms and pricing similar to how SpaceX handles satellite launches for competitors.

This evolution in the AI landscape is particularly evident in the race for coding dominance. Anthropic push to win over business customers via Claude Code has intensified the rivalry with OpenAI, which has reportedly scaled back some of its other projects, such as the Sora video-generation tool, to pivot more resources toward AI-powered programming. At the San Francisco keynote, Boris Cherny, the head of Claude Code, demonstrated the power of autonomous routines.

He explained that the future of productivity lies in a system where the user does not simply prompt the AI, but rather instructs the AI to prompt itself to complete complex tasks. This shift toward autonomous agency suggests that the gap between theoretical AI capability and practical application is closing rapidly, with the primary challenge now being how quickly these tools can be integrated into the global workforce to drive productivity





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