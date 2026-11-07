Anthony Santander Islamophobic Posts Trigger Blue Jays Backlash

Toronto Blue Jays power hitter Anthony Santander faces criticism from Muslim fans and advocates after sharing Islamophobic content on Instagram following the U.S. midterms.

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander is facing intense scrutiny and backlash from the Muslim community in Canada after reposting Islamophobic content on his personal Instagram account. The incident occurred in the immediate aftermath of the Tuesday U.S. midterm elections, prompting strong reactions from fans and advocacy groups who feel the organization has not done enough to address the offense.

Santander, a 32-year-old power hitter, deleted the posts shortly after sharing them, but the damage had already been done. Members of the Muslim community, including long-time team supporters, expressed deep disappointment with both the player and the Blue Jays organization for their initial response to the controversy.

Also read Blue Jays condemn Anthony Santander's anti-Muslim posts after U.S. midterms

Details of Controversial Content Shared

The controversy centers on two specific stories Santander reposted from social media accounts associated with anti-Muslim rhetoric. The first story originated from the account @theamericantruthproject and featured a video critical of Michigan Senator-elect Dr. Abdul El-Sayed. This video explicitly claimed that all Muslims elected to office during the recent election were radicals intent on imposing Sharia law within the U.S. Congress.

A second post Santander shared came from the account @ministernsj. This content included a video alleging that Muslims are inherently violent and asserting that the religion of Islam is not peaceful. These assertions directly contradicted the inclusive values championed by the Toronto Blue Jays and fueled anger among fans who view sports as a unifying force.

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Advocates Demand Public Apology

Naema Elghawaby, Canada's former special representative on combating Islamophobia, stated that Santander's decision to delete the posts was insufficient. She argued that the player must issue a public apology and that the Blue Jays organization needs to take a stronger, more transparent stance against Islamophobia. Elghawaby emphasized the need to rectify the situation to uphold social dignity.

Elghawaby explained that an apology is absolutely necessary to recognize how hurtful such dangerous posts are to the sense of dignity of Muslim fans. She noted that failing to address the issue sends a broader message to society that circulating Islamophobic content is acceptable, which damages the social fabric. She described Islamophobia as a poison that requires urgent attention and serious handling.

Impact on Multicultural Toronto Fans

The backlash is particularly significant given Toronto's demographic reality. A 2024 report indicated that up to 57 per cent of Toronto's population is racialized, making it one of the most multicultural cities in the world. The Blue Jays organization frequently celebrates this diversity through cultural events and heritage themes, creating a stark contrast with the hateful content shared by one of their star players.

Samrah Sher, a 39-year-old die-hard Blue Jays fan, said she was deeply hurt and disappointed by the revelation. Sher, who wears a hijab and has followed the team across North America from Fenway Park to Wrigley Field, stated that Santander's actions reinforce dangerous stereotypes. She noted that such behavior contributes to an environment where anti-Muslim hate is tolerated, undermining the inclusive environment the team claims to foster.

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Historical Precedent for Player Misconduct

This incident is not the first time the Blue Jays front office has had to manage offensive remarks by players. In May 2017, outfielder Kevin Pillar was suspended for two games after yelling an anti-gay slur at Braves pitcher Jason Motte. Pillar issued a public apology and donated his suspension earnings to advocacy groups.

More recently, on May 29, 2023, reliever Anthony Bass shared a video calling for the boycott of companies supporting the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Bass issued a 30-second public apology but did not take media questions. Although he was not suspended, he was instructed to undergo sensitivity training with local Toronto pride organizations. General Manager Ross Atkins defended Bass at the time, though the player later clarified his stance.

While both Pillar and Bass issued public apologies, Santander has yet to do so at the time of publication. The Blue Jays have previously shown a willingness to offer employee and player education programs alongside institutional discipline for similar offenses, setting a precedent for how such controversies are handled within the franchise.