Globalive founder Anthony Lacavera launches bid for Freedom Mobile to boost competition as Quebecor proposes acquiring Telus Corp in Canada telecom market.

Anthony Lacavera, chairman of Toronto-based Globalive Corp., is launching a new bid to acquire Freedom Mobile. This move follows a proposed takeover of Telus Corp. T-T by Quebecor Inc. QBR-B-T, the current owner of the wireless carrier. Lacavera aims to secure the asset should regulators require divestiture as a condition for the larger merger to proceed in Canada.

Re-entry Strategy in Wireless Market

Globalive will make an offer to acquire Freedom Mobile out of the Quebecor-Telus consolidation. Lacavera stated that his company is best positioned to succeed because he originally founded Freedom Mobile's predecessor, Wind Mobile. He expressed a willingness to purchase any divested assets even if BCE Inc.'s Bell Canada ultimately acquires Telus instead. The Globe and Mail reported that Bell has held preliminary discussions with Telus and hired financial and legal advisers to explore its options.

Also read Man with schizophrenia convicted of 14 attempted murders including 10 on London-bound train

Competition Concerns and Regulatory Hurdles

Lacavera argues that the Canadian telecom sector suffers from low innovation, poor customer experience, and very high prices. He believes more competition is essential and that the current transaction will reduce market rivalry unless the government ensures a framework for additional competitors. Any new entrant would likely need government support, new network-sharing policies, and significant capital to build out telecommunications infrastructure.

Globalive has held informal talks with regulators regarding the intent to re-enter the market. Lacavera declined to disclose the specific price he would pay for the carrier or name prospective investors. Quebecor presented its non-binding proposal last week, claiming the combined entity would better invest in networks and compete against global tech giants like Elon Musk's Starlink.

Advertisement

Telus Response and Hostile Takeover Potential

Telus executives and a special board committee believe Quebecor's offer undervalues assets. They also cite an unworkable dual-class share structure and significant regulatory hurdles as reasons for their skepticism. Despite the lack of support from Telus, Quebecor could attempt to push the deal through via a hostile takeover. This would involve making a direct offer to Telus shareholders to bypass the board.

Quebecor has not yet specified what remedies it might offer Ottawa to secure approval. Analysts suggest that hiving off major telecom assets like Freedom or Telus wireless services could be a solution to anti-competitive concerns. Quebecor must determine what divestitures are necessary to mitigate regulatory fears and gain federal authorization for the consolidation.

Historical Context of Wind and Freedom Mobile

Freedom's predecessor, Wind Mobile, emerged during a 2008 spectrum auction that set aside airwaves for new entrants. Other upstarts like Public Mobile and Mobilicity were later acquired by Telus Corp. and Rogers. Globalive faced financial difficulties when co-founder Naguib Sawiris sold his stake to VimpelCom Ltd. in 2011. Lacavera eventually recapitalized the company with private equity investors for $300-million in 2014.

Globalive sold Wind to Shaw for $1.6-billion fourteen months later, a move Lacavera deeply regretted. Shaw renamed the carrier Freedom Mobile. In 2023, Ottawa forced Rogers Communications Inc. to divest Freedom Mobile as part of its $20-billion takeover of Shaw. Lacavera launched a public relations campaign and offered $3.75-billion for the carrier.

Advertisement

Ultimately, Quebecor acquired Freedom Mobile for $2.85-billion, significantly less than Lacavera's bid. Since the acquisition, Freedom's growth has accelerated. Lacavera now sees the Quebecor-Telus deal as a renewed opportunity to regain a foothold in the wireless market and challenge the dominance of the existing major providers.