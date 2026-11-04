I Play Rocky, starring Anthony Ippolito as young Sylvester Stallone, opens in theaters this month

Anthony Ippolito improvised an audition video in his grandmother's basement and won the role of a young Sylvester Stallone in I Play Rocky, directed by Peter Farrelly and in theaters this month.

Anthony Ippolito won the role of a young Sylvester Stallone in I Play Rocky after he improvised an audition video in his grandmother's basement, rigging up a punching bag for the tape.

The 27-year-old actor essentially secured the part before the official casting process for the biographical drama began. The film, directed by Oscar winner Peter Farrelly, is headed to theaters this month and was released by Amazon MGM Studios. I just really wanted to try to get my foot in the door for it if possible, Ippolito told AFP. I was kind of just making stuff and sending it their way, just hoping they would respond.

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How I Play Rocky Chronicles Stallone's Struggle

Thankfully, they did. I Play Rocky chronicles Stallone's difficult early days, when he at times slept on the streets while dreaming of a career on the big screen. Stallone caught the attention of two producers after writing a screenplay about a boxer who gets his big break. In that screenplay, the boxer faces an against-all-odds challenge when American champion Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers, challenges him in the ring.

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The narrative served as a metaphor for Stallone's own life. Stallone was once so poor he had to sell his dog because he could not afford to feed it, and he later got the dog back. He turned down lucrative studio offers for his script, insisting he would only sell it if he were cast in the lead role. The rest is history.

Stallone catapulted to stardom and Rocky won three Academy Awards, including best picture. Rocky became a cultural phenomenon, and its iconic imagery lives on today. Those images include the Philadelphia museum steps, the gray sweatsuit, and the unmistakable cry of Adrian. Now, a half century after the original film's release, the story has opened the gates of Hollywood to Ippolito.

Anthony Ippolito Lands Role Through Improvised Audition

One of the few suggestions Stallone made for I Play Rocky was to cast a little-known actor, producer Michele Weiss said at a press conference. The team then launched a worldwide search. Ippolito surprised them with an audition in which he captured the essence of Stallone, including his mannerisms and physique. He had previously played a young Al Pacino in The Offer, a mini-series chronicling the making of The Godfather.

Despite impressing the likes of Stallone himself, Ippolito felt the pressure. He had to portray Stallone but also the iconic character of Rocky, an immortal of pop culture. Ippolito said the character is such a hero to people who have an almost spiritual connection to his story. It's just a lot to take on, he said.

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Stallone Shares Personal Challenges With Ippolito

Stallone met with Ippolito a month before filming began and shared the story of his difficult journey toward Rocky. Ippolito recounted that Stallone dealt with facial paralysis from a birth accident. The actor said the condition was singular to Stallone, followed him throughout his youth, and made trying to become an actor so much harder for him. There are definitely elements of his story that are very unique to him, and that make it even more inspiring, Ippolito said.

The Los Angeles premiere of I Play Rocky gathered key figures from the story's era. For Frank Stallone, watching a film that chronicles his older brother's challenges was very touching. Bill Conti, who composed the Rocky theme Gonna Fly Now, a track instantly recognizable for its triumphant brass swells, called it a story about a story. Ippolito said he could not imagine what Stallone must have felt seeing his own life story unfold onscreen.

Premiere Honors Stallone's Perseverance

For the actor, the film is really a love letter, an homage both to Stallone's perseverance through struggle and to filmmaking itself. The Los Angeles premiere also drew former Leafs GM and NHL executive Brian Burke, who makes a brief cameo in I Play Rocky.