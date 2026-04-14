Another Woman Accuses Eric Swalwell of Sexual Assault, Detailing Alleged 2018 Incident

Lonna Drewes has come forward to accuse Congressman Eric Swalwell of sexual assault, alleging he drugged and raped her in 2018. The accusation, detailed during a news conference, follows Swalwell's announcement of his resignation from Congress and withdrawal from the California gubernatorial race. Drewes's account adds to the growing number of allegations against Swalwell.

A new accusation of sexual assault has emerged against Congress man Eric Swalwell , with Lonna Drewes coming forward to detail an alleged incident in 2018. During a Tuesday news conference, Drewes described a series of encounters with Swalwell, including an alleged instance of drugging and rape. According to Drewes, she first met Swalwell at several social gatherings where he purportedly offered assistance in establishing connections to support her fashion software company. She claims that while the initial two meetings were in public settings, the third encounter culminated in a horrific act. Drewes stated that Swalwell offered her a glass of wine at his hotel room under the pretense of retrieving paperwork before a political event. She alleged that upon arriving at his hotel room, she found herself incapacitated, unable to move her arms or body. Drewes recounted the alleged assault, stating that she was raped and choked, eventually losing consciousness, and believing she had died during the encounter. She emphatically stated that she did not consent to any sexual activity.

Drewes further elaborated on the emotional and psychological consequences of the alleged assault, highlighting the profound impact it had on her mental health. She revealed that she self-medicated in an unhealthy manner, leading her to contemplate suicide and experience prolonged periods of intense distress. Despite the deep-seated emotional trauma, Drewes asserts that she never doubted what happened and that she intends to report the alleged rape to the police. The news of Drewes's accusations follows Swalwell's prior announcement on Monday of his impending resignation from Congress, accompanied by a declaration that he would vehemently defend himself against the allegations against him, which he claims are false. This announcement coincided with his withdrawal from the California gubernatorial race just a day earlier. The emergence of Drewes's account adds to the growing number of accusations against Swalwell.

The allegations against Swalwell have been accumulating, with Drewes's account adding to the list of accusations from at least four other women who have alleged sexual assault by the Congressman. The gravity of these accusations necessitates a thorough investigation. The latest accusation casts a harsh light on the conduct of a high-profile political figure. The case underscores the significance of giving a voice to victims of sexual assault and the need for accountability in public life. The ongoing legal ramifications and the potential for further investigations demonstrate the seriousness of these claims. The developments highlight the importance of careful consideration and justice, as well as the need for resources and support for victims of sexual assault. As the legal proceedings unfold, the public will be closely observing the case, which will likely have a significant impact on Swalwell's political future and potentially the broader political landscape. The media will continue to closely report on the ongoing investigations and any further developments that may arise as this case progresses, adding more layers to the ongoing investigation and the political sphere





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Eric Swalwell Sexual Assault Allegations Lonna Drewes Congress Rape California Politics

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