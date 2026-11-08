Suspected arson destroys Sara Pizza in Ormstown, fifth fire in region

A suspected arson fire destroyed Sara Pizza in Ormstown early Sunday, marking the fifth suspicious fire in the region in months. The mayor has requested an urgent meeting with the Minister of Public Safety.

A suspected arson fire destroyed Sara Pizza on Lambton Street in Ormstown early Sunday, marking the fifth suspicious fire in the region in only a few months.

The Sûreté du Québec received a call at 2:30 a.m. and responded to the pizzeria, which was a total loss. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. The same business had been targeted by another suspicious fire earlier this week, which resulted in one arrest.

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Mayor Calls Fire Series Unacceptable

Ormstown Mayor Philippe Besombes said a fourth fire has occurred on Lambton Street and it is now the fifth fire in the region in just a few months. He called the situation unacceptable. Besombes said he has met with the Sûreté du Québec three times over the last few weeks about the suspicious fires, but more will need to be done.

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He has requested an urgent meeting with the Minister of Public Safety so the situation is taken seriously and concrete actions can be discussed quickly. He said this cannot continue. In a social media post Sunday morning, the mayor said he shares the concern, anger, and frustration felt by many residents and business owners following the recent incidents. He said a repeated series of events like this cannot be treated as normal.

The safety of residents, businesses, and the community must remain an absolute priority. On Sept. 20, the mayor said on Facebook that the Express 57 restaurant was targeted by a suspicious overnight fire for a second time. That fire came a few weeks after another fire destroyed the Casa Venezia restaurant on Lambton Street.

Businesses Respond to Repeated Blazes

A post on the Casa Venezia Facebook page at the time thanked those who showed support for the pizzeria, saying it touches us directly to the heart. Casa Venezia said it was doing everything it can to get back on its feet as quickly as possible so it could serve customers again. Firefighters responded to the fire at Sara Pizza, and a pile of rubble remains at the scene of the pizzeria.

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The series of fires has targeted small businesses in the community south of Montreal. Provincial police have described the Sara Pizza fire as a case of suspected arson. SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Ruel confirmed the business was a total loss and said no arrests have been made in the latest fire. The mayor's request for a meeting with the province's Domestic Security Minister comes hours after the pizzeria was burned to the ground.

Officials Demand Concrete Safety Actions

Besombes said he has met with the SQ multiple times but wants the province to take the situation seriously. He said concrete actions need to be discussed quickly because the situation cannot continue. The repeated fires have left residents and business owners feeling concerned and frustrated. The mayor said those feelings are shared and that the safety of the community must remain the top priority.

The investigation into the Sara Pizza fire is ongoing, and police have not announced any arrests in connection with the latest blaze.