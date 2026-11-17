A Liberia-flagged gas tanker with 19 Filipino crew members sank in Bulgaria's Black Sea exclusive economic zone on Tuesday, the second merchant vessel lost in the area in two days. A search and rescue operation involving Bulgarian military personnel and aircraft is ongoing.

A Liberia-flagged gas tanker sank in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said. The vessel, the gas carrier GAS HUSKY, went down about 50 nautical miles, nearly 60 miles or 100 kilometers, off the Bulgarian coast.

The tanker was carrying a crew of 19 Filipino citizens. Bulgarian military personnel and aircraft have been deployed for the search and rescue operation, the ministry said in a statement. A Cougar helicopter was dispatched to the site where a life raft with people had been located. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Also read Somali-flagged cargo ship sinks in Black Sea off Bulgaria, all 12 crew rescued

There was no immediate word on the condition of those aboard. The tanker had disappeared from radar shortly after midnight. At 8:02 a.m., the emergency buoy was activated, emitting a signal for a sunken ship. The GAS HUSKY was en route from Alexandria, Egypt, to the Romanian port of Midia when it sank.

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Second Ship Sinks Off Bulgarian Coast

The route is a common one for commercial vessels moving between North African and Black Sea ports. The sinking is the second merchant ship lost off Bulgaria's coast in two days. On Monday, a Somali-flagged cargo ship sank in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone not far from the site of Tuesday's incident. All 12 crew members on board the Somali-flagged vessel were saved in a rescue operation.

That incident raised immediate concerns about maritime safety in the region. Investigations into the causes of both incidents are being launched. So far, there is no official information on whether the vessels were hit by drones. There have been several deadly drone attacks against merchant ships off Bulgaria and Romania in recent weeks.

Analysts and political leaders have widely blamed those attacks on Russia's war against Ukraine. The Black Sea has become an increasingly dangerous corridor for commercial shipping since the conflict began. Bulgaria and Romania, both NATO members, have watched with growing alarm as vessels have come under attack. In late October, a Border police crew conducted operations in the Black Sea aboard the Balchik patrol ship, confronting growing maritime security threats.

Black Sea Shipping Faces Growing Threats

Captain of the vessel Ivaylo Nikolov communicated with his colleagues during those operations near Sozopol, Bulgaria. The latest sinking adds urgency to the search for the missing crew. Bulgarian authorities have not released further details about the nationalities of the crew beyond the 19 Filipino citizens. The Defence Ministry said the rescue effort remains active.

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Military aircraft and personnel are continuing to search the area where the tanker went down. No official cause has been determined for either sinking. The proximity of the two incidents has prompted questions about whether hostile action was involved. Bulgarian officials have not confirmed any drone strike on the vessels.

Investigations Open Into Both Sinkings

The investigations are expected to examine all possible causes, including mechanical failure, weather and external attack. The region has seen repeated attacks on merchant shipping in recent weeks. Those attacks have killed crew members and damaged vessels, according to officials and analysts. NATO members Bulgaria and Romania have increased patrols and monitoring in the Black Sea.

The Balchik patrol ship and its crew are part of those efforts. The search for the GAS HUSKY crew continues as authorities work to determine what caused the tanker to sink. Further updates are expected as the rescue operation progresses.