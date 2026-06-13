Annual Walk to End ALS raises at least $55,000 for ALS Canada

Hundreds gathered at Delki Dozzi Track for the annual Walk to End ALS, raising at least $55,000 for ALS Canada. The event highlighted the importance of community and support for those living with ALS.

Although there may be little hope in an ALS diagnosis, there is community. This sense of community was abundantly clear earlier today, when hundreds gathered at Delki Dozzi Track for the annual Walk to End ALS.

This year's event raised at least $55,000 for ALS Canada. Community is important, and a feeling of community with others, said Marie-Anne Hall, whose team marked their 20th year participating in the event. They walk in honour of Hall's mother, Ann Villeneuve. Although Villeneuve died after the first walk, her family and friends have kept at it, making the walk an annual memorial.

The ALS community is very supportive, Hall said. You just want to help other families going through it. It's expensive and emotionally draining, so anything you can do to help. It can be a lonely disease, she said, so establishing that sense of community is important.

Another team, Bruce's Buddies, has been participating in the annual walk for almost as long. They formed in 2009 around Bruce Thom, who participated in the walk in June of that year and died the following month. It's just a nice way to celebrate him, his wife, Eileen Thom, said. In cancer, you get a diagnosis and there are hope and feel-good stories, she said, adding that with ALS, it's always terminal.

Bruce lived for three and a half years after receiving his diagnosis. Approximately 80 per cent of people with ALS die within two to five years after being diagnosed. The ALS community is a strong one, Thom said, adding, Sadly, we've watched our families grow without certain members. Robert Mayer participated in today's walk, joined by a group of family and friends during their ninth year participating in the event.

He was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, lost the use of his legs in the last five years and is slowly losing the use of his arms. I have to face the challenges of life one day at a time, he said. ALS Canada hosts support groups, with the local group meeting virtually, so that people living with ALS and their families can offer advice and support to one another. This, he said, is helpful.

ALS Canada also provides people with equipment and technology to help them go about their lives. The other leg of the organization's charitable contributions is toward research. Unfortunately, they haven't come up with a magic solution yet, but it's a slow process and one day at a time, Mayer said. I honestly believe we as a society are smart enough to find a solution to this.

Fellow participant Myron McCubbin also lives with ALS and was joined by a group of supporters for today's event. He was diagnosed with ALS in November 2023 and started using mobility devices to help him walk approximately six months ago. Appreciative of the services afforded to him by both ALS Canada and the supporters who joined him for today's event, McCubbin added, I just wish there would be more money put toward research in hopes of working toward a cure.

ALS Canada describes the disease as one that progressively paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body that we are typically able to move at will. Over time, as the muscles of the body break down, someone living with ALS will lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow, and eventually breathe.

They estimate that approximately 4,000 Canadians are currently living with ALS, approximately 1,000 Canadians die each year from ALS, and a similar number are diagnosed with ALS. For more on ALS Canada and how to donate, visit als.ca. Today's event included appearances by Sudbury NDP MPP Jamie West and Deputy Mayor and Ward 8 Coun. Al Sizer, who both delivered remarks.

Sudbury.com last covered the Walk to End ALS in 2022, which marked the walk's first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years previous. For that story, click here. Tyler Clarke covers city hall and political affairs for Sudbury.com





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