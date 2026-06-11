Annual Sharpening of the Lake of the Isles (LOTI) Pencil Sculpture

The Lake of the Isles (LOTI) Pencil is a six-metre-tall (20 feet) sculpture located on the lawn of John and Amy Higgins in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Every year, they perform a 'ritual sacrifice' where an equally giant pencil sharpener is trotted out and the sculpture's 'tip' is sharpened. The unusual event has become a big deal, drawing thousands to witness the spectacle around the statue.

The Lake of the Isles (LOTI) Pencil had its annual sharpening on June 6. The six-metre-tall (20 feet) sculpture is located on the lawn of John and Amy Higgins in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

They asked a sculptor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to turn a fallen tree into a pencil sculpture in 2017. Every year, they perform a ‘ritual sacrifice,’ where an equally giant pencil sharpener is trotted out and the sculpture’s ‘tip’ is sharpened. The unusual event has become a big deal, drawing thousands to witness the spectacle around the statue. In its former life, it was a 180-year-old oak tree that sat outside the Higgins’s house.

While the Higgins were saddened by the loss of the tree, they also saw it as a chance to give it a new life. With help from sculptor Curtis Ingvoldstad, they decided to turn the leftover stump into a piece of art. The ceremonial sharpener is carried in by a group of people dressed up as pencils for the annual ceremony on Saturday in Minneapolis. People dress up in all kinds of pencil-related costumes for the annual sharpening.

As soon as they thought of making the statue into a pencil, the couple also had the idea to sharpen it once a year. The sharpening was always meant to be an event to bring the community together. Thousands of people turned out to watch the pencil’s annual sharpening on Saturday. Rachel Hyman travelled all the way from Chicago, Illinois, to watch the 2025 sharpening, and she even wore a pencil costume for the event.

That is part of the point, though, Ingvoldstad said. He said the sharpening is meant as a goodwill offering to the attendees and a way to celebrate ‘all the things that you’ve done this year.





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Sculpture Pencil Sharpener Ceremony Community Goodwill Offering Celebration

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