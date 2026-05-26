Anne Hathaway Opens Up About Her Struggle with Blindness and Social Media Trolls

Anne Hathaway discusses her struggle with legal blindness due to cataract and the impact it had on her life and career, as well as her decision to speak out over social media trolls and sharing her upcoming film.

Actress Anne Hathaway addresses her health challenge and her career by opening up in a recent interview with the “Popcast” podcast. She spoke about having been legally blind in one eye for about a decade, which was caused by an early onset of cataract, and how it affected her life and career.

Hathaway said that she appreciates her restored vision and is grateful she had the option to undergo surgery to correct it. The actress also addressed the constant commentary on her appearance in the media, saying that she chose to speak up due to the constant nature of the rumors and to assert her truth. Hathaway shares her experience with her upcoming film.

She emphasized that she believes that everyone is entitled to their own truth and that no one should dictate what others can or cannot share. Hathaway stated that she chooses to speak out in order to maintain her mental health. The actress also expressed her opinions on social media and the relentless commentary on celebrities, choosing not to engage with negative comments, and instead focusing on her work and maintaining a positive mindset.

Hathaway appreciation for having the option to undergo surgery to restore her vision is also a part of the actress stating that time has taught her to calm down and face reality without surprise. Hathaway will star alongside well-known actors in the film on August 15 which will be seen in theaters.

Hathaway has shared a day in her life after the surgery in a simplistic yet clarified way, expressing her ability to see more clearly and appreciate her value for being able to restore her vision. Hathaway will star in the upcoming film released on August 15.

Hathaway shared her perspective on celebrities sharing their health issues in order to attract more attention and viewers, saying the consequences of celebrities continuing to issue these types of updates on social media will result in an abundance of fake and fabricated claims. Hathaway prefers to act like “someone with common sense.





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anne Hathaway Blindness Cataract Oscars Hollywood Updates Pop Culture Stories Entertainment News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

🎥 Nuno opens up on West Ham's failed final day bid for PL survivalWest Ham have dropped down to the Championship after a dismal 2025/26 Premier League campaign.Despite a hard-fought 3-0 win over Daniel Farke's Leeds to close the season, their efforts were not enough...

Read more »

Voting opens in B.C. Conservative leadership race, winner to be announced May 30Voting starts today for members of the B.C. Conservative Party to pick their new leader.

Read more »

City of Ottawa Speeds Up Highway 417 ConstructionOttawa opens bus-only ramp to cars and extends crews' work hours to finish construction

Read more »

Ella Toone opens up about grief and wedding plans in BBC documentaryManchester United midfielder Ella Toone discusses coping with her father's loss, her football career and preparations for her upcoming wedding in a new BBC documentary.

Read more »