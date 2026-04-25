Anna Maria College to Close Due to Financial Challenges

Anna Maria College in Massachusetts will cease operations at the end of the spring semester, citing insurmountable financial difficulties. The decision follows warnings from accreditors and the state Department of Higher Education regarding the college’s financial stability and declining enrollment.

Anna Maria College , a Catholic institution located in Paxton, Massachusetts , has announced its impending closure at the conclusion of the current spring semester. The difficult decision, revealed by President Sean J. Ryan and Board of Trustees Chair David P. Trainor, stems from persistent and ultimately insurmountable financial difficulties that have plagued the college for several years.

The announcement marks the end of an era for the institution, which has served students and the surrounding community for over a century. The path to this outcome was not taken lightly, according to the official statement. College leadership, alongside the Sisters of Saint Anne, engaged in extensive exploration of all possible alternatives, hoping to identify a solution that would allow the college to continue operating.

However, despite these efforts, the financial pressures proved too great to overcome. The decision was made with a clear understanding that continuing operations under the current circumstances would be irresponsible to the students, faculty, and staff who rely on the college.

This closure follows a series of warnings from both the New England Commission of Higher Education, the college’s accrediting body, and the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, highlighting concerns about the college’s financial stability, debt levels, and adherence to institutional standards. The New England Commission of Higher Education specifically cautioned in March that Anna Maria College was at risk of failing to meet standards related to institutional resources.

The Department of Higher Education further stipulated that the college would cease academic programs following the spring semester, with a complete closure anticipated by the end of 2026. While recent indications showed a slight uptick in deposits for the fall of 2026, this positive trend was insufficient to reverse the long-term decline in enrollment.

Enrollment figures have been steadily decreasing for years, with the most recent data from fall 2024 reporting a student body of 1,202, a significant drop from the more than 1,400 students typically enrolled before 2020. The college’s financial woes are further underscored by its limited endowment, valued at only $1.5 million at the end of fiscal year 2025. This relatively small endowment provides limited financial flexibility and makes the college particularly vulnerable to economic downturns and declining enrollment.

Furthermore, the college experienced a violation of a bond covenant in fiscal year 2025, although a waiver of compliance was secured from bondholders. Such covenant violations often arise from a combination of high debt and low liquidity, indicating a precarious financial position. The situation at Anna Maria College reflects a broader trend of financial challenges facing smaller, private colleges and universities across the United States.

These institutions often struggle to compete with larger universities that have greater resources and broader name recognition. Factors such as declining birth rates, increasing tuition costs, and the rising cost of maintaining campus facilities contribute to the financial pressures faced by these colleges. The closure of Anna Maria College will have a significant impact on the local community, as well as on the students, faculty, and staff who will be displaced.

The college is expected to work with students to facilitate transfers to other institutions and to provide support to faculty and staff during the transition. The Sisters of Saint Anne, who have a long and close relationship with the college, are also deeply saddened by the closure and will continue to support the college community in any way possible. The college’s legacy of providing a Catholic education and fostering a close-knit community will be remembered by generations of alumni





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