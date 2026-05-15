Anishinabek Police Service Introduces Project Aakode’ewin (Bravery) - A Two-Year Pilot Victim Services Navigator Program

The Anishinabek Police Service (APS) has launched a new two-year pilot Victim Services Navigator Program called Project Aakode’ewin (Bravery). This program aims to increase the likelihood of equitable outcomes for members of First Nation communities who are disproportionately impacted by crime and violence. The program will provide culturally grounded, dignified, Indigenous-led, trauma-informed, direct support and assistance to victims of crime.

The Anishinabek Police Service (APS) is pleased to announce the introduction of Project Aakode’ewin (Bravery) - a two-year pilot Victim Services Navigator Program. The goal of this initiative is to increase the likelihood of equitable outcomes for members of First Nation communities who are disproportionately impacted by crime and violence.

This program will greatly enhance the existing support framework for victims of crime by ensuring they are connected to culturally grounded, dignified, Indigenous-led, trauma-informed, direct support and assistance. The funding for this program is provided through a Ministry of the Attorney General Civil Remedies Grant





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Anishinabek Police Service Project Aakode’Ewin Victim Services Navigator Civil Remedies Grant Trauma-Informed Support Direct Outreach Unique Needs B-SAFER Training Intimate Partner Violence Violence Threat Assessment Prevention Of Violent Incidents Systemic And Structural Barriers Overrepresentation Among Victims Of Violence Homicide Rate Colonialism Systemic Racism Deeply Rooted Social And Economic Challenges Statistics Canada Survey Non-Indigenous Adults Indigenous Peoples Canada

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