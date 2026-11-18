More than 120 dogs have been seized in two major PEI operations this year. Animal advocates renew calls for stricter breeding licensing as the Humane Society cares for 84 dogs.

The PEI Humane Society is caring for 84 dogs seized earlier this month during a major operation. The seizure followed another operation in February in which 43 dogs were taken into custody.

More than 120 dogs have now been seized in two major operations on Prince Edward Island this year. The latest investigation remains ongoing and neither case has been confirmed to involve breeders. Ashley Travis, the Humane Society's development and communications co-ordinator, described the scene. It was really, really challenging to see that many animals coming in, in need of medical care all at one time, she said.

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Travis was part of the team that welcomed the latest group of dogs. The effort required the help of four veterinarians along with staff and volunteers, she said. The shelter is now dealing with a range of medical needs among the seized dogs. Those needs are adding mounting costs to the organization's operations.

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Petition Calls for Breeder Licensing

The seizures have renewed calls from animal advocates for tougher provincial oversight of breeding. PEI has standards of care for kennels but no mandatory licensing system specifically for breeders. A petition from the non-profit organization PEI Cares calls for licensing, routine inspections and record-keeping requirements. It has been signed by nearly 2,000 people and was presented to the provincial legislature on Friday.

Karla Shalley, the organization's president, said the Island's Animal Welfare Act was fairly progressive when it came into force in 2017. Her group believes it remains inadequate. We see neglect and situations like this on a very small scale, Shalley said. She added that people contact the organization with concerns almost daily.

The Department of Agriculture said in a statement to CTV News that the existing law already requires breeders to meet national standards. Those standards cover animal health, housing and welfare, according to the statement. The department also said complaints are investigated and the province is always reviewing its legislation for possible improvements. That position leaves advocates pressing for more immediate action.

Atlantic Canada Breed Rules Vary

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, rules vary by province. New Brunswick requires those breeding dogs for sale to obtain a licence following an inspection. In Nova Scotia, a veterinary health certificate is required when a cat or dog is sold. Travis said there is room to talk to other provinces about what they are doing and how they are strengthening their laws.

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For now, the fate of the latest group of dogs remains uncertain as the legal process continues. The Humane Society is asking for donations to help cover their medical care and other ongoing needs.