Angry fans stage protest over Colbert's cancelled 'Late Show'

A group of fans held signs outside the Ed Sullivan Theater, where the final episode of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' was recorded, condemning CBS' decision to cancel the show.

The Trump administration's relentless campaign to suppress free speech , assault the press, and silence dissent has inspired resistance across the country. A colorful chalk message, 'Stop Censorship , Support Speech!

' was scrawled on the street outside the Ed Sullivan Theater shortly before the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert aired. In New York, fans held anti-Trump and pro-Colbert signs, reflecting the anger over CBS' decision to cancel Colbert due to 'financial' reasons. Critics have accused the network of bowing to White House pressure to appease the FCC and gain approval for their merger with Skydance, despite the merger proceeding as planned





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