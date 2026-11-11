Quebec rock duo Angine de Poitrine will perform at Coachella 2027, joining headliners Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA and Madonna. Tickets go on sale Nov. 13 at 12 p.m. PT.

Quebec rock duo Angine de Poitrine is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2027, organizers have confirmed. The band will take the stage on the Fridays of April 9 and April 16.

The festival is held annually in Indio, California. Angine de Poitrine joins a headline lineup that includes Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA and Madonna. Other notable acts scheduled to perform include Zara Larsson, Phoebe Bridgers and Weezer. The full slate mixes major pop stars with established rock and indie names.

Also read Toronto Unveils 2026/2027 Winter Plan to Add 1,533 Shelter Spaces for Unhoused Residents

The duo recently performed at the Polaris Music Prize Awards at Massey Hall in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. That appearance was captured by The Canadian Press photographer Laura Proctor. Their Coachella booking marks another high-profile step for the Quebec group. Tickets for Coachella 2027 go on sale Friday, Nov. 13, at 12 p.m. Pacific Time.

Advertisement

Eligible American Express cardholders can get early access through a presale starting Thursday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m. Pacific Time. Fans are encouraged to act quickly given the festival's history of fast sellouts. General admission tickets are priced at 779 dollars per weekend. VIP tickets cost 1,399 dollars for the first weekend and 1,349 dollars for the second weekend.

Multi-day passes that include transportation and camping are also available for those who want a fuller festival experience. Coachella has long drawn influencers and celebrities as well as music fans. While the event looks like fun and glamour on social media, influencers behind the scenes fiercely strategize to stand out. The festival's cultural reach extends well beyond the performances themselves.

News of the 2027 lineup has sparked broad interest, with Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA and Madonna topping the bill. Madonna's addition brings a legendary pop career to the desert stages. The mix of generations and genres is a hallmark of Coachella's booking approach. The announcement comes amid a busy news cycle that includes political and international stories.

Nonetheless, music fans focused on the festival's return to Indio, where multi-day passes and camping options help define the experience. Angine de Poitrine's placement adds a Canadian rock presence to the event. With files from Agence France-Presse.