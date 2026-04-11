Angels Blast Reds in Cincinnati, Soler's Grand Slam Leads the Way

The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Cincinnati Reds 10-2, ending a seven-game losing streak at Great American Ball Park. Jorge Soler's grand slam was the highlight of a five-run eighth inning. Jack Kochanowicz pitched a strong game, allowing only one run over seven innings.

April 10, 2026 at 10:10PM EDT Los Angeles Angels ' Jorge Soler celebrated with teammates after earning a run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati on Friday, April 10, 2026. The Los Angeles Angels secured a decisive victory against the Cincinnati Reds , ending a seven-game losing streak at Great American Ball Park. The Angels showcased a potent offensive performance, highlighted by a grand slam from Jorge Soler in a five-run eighth inning.

Zach Neto and Josh Lowe also contributed with home runs, bolstering the Angels' scoring throughout the game. Jack Kochanowicz delivered a strong pitching performance, allowing only one run and two hits over seven innings, which provided a solid foundation for the Angels' victory. This win marked a significant turnaround for the Angels, ending their struggles at Great American Ball Park. Soler’s impactful performance, including the grand slam and a double earlier in the game, demonstrated his offensive prowess. \The Angels' offensive surge began early, with Soler's double in the third inning leading to a run scored on Yoan Moncada’s infield single, establishing a 2-0 lead. Neto's home run in the following innings extended the lead to 4-0, and Lowe's home run in the sixth inning further solidified the Angels' dominance, putting them up 5-1. The team's strong showing improved their record to .500 or better after 14 games, a feat they have achieved for six consecutive seasons and eight of the last nine. Cincinnati's starting pitcher, Chase Burns, struggled, conceding five earned runs, seven hits, and four walks over 5 1/3 innings. The Reds' offense was somewhat subdued, with Sal Stewart, the rookie leader in several offensive categories, going 0 for 3. Eugenio Suárez managed Cincinnati's only hit through the fourth inning, with Elly De La Cruz adding a home run in the ninth. The historical context of the win was also noteworthy, as it marked the Angels’ first victory in Cincinnati since April 1, 2013, the date of the first interleague Opening Day game in MLB history. \Looking ahead, the Angels are set to face the Reds again, with George Klassen, who had a no-decision in his debut, taking the mound for Los Angeles. Klassen will be up against Brandon Williamson of the Cincinnati Reds, who secured his first major league victory on April 6. The upcoming matchup promises another exciting game between the two teams. The Angels’ ability to perform offensively and maintain a strong pitching presence was key to their victory. The Reds will look to adjust their strategy and improve their performance in the upcoming games. This win for the Angels offers a glimpse of the team’s potential and sets a positive tone for their upcoming games, while the Reds will look to bounce back and showcase their capabilities in the series. The game highlighted the dynamic interplay of pitching, hitting, and strategic decision-making in baseball. The Angels will hope to build on this performance and to continue their impressive track record





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MLB Baseball Los Angeles Angels Cincinnati Reds Jorge Soler Grand Slam Jack Kochanowicz Zach Neto Josh Lowe

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