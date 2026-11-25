Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of Duran Duran, has died at 65. His family and bandmates confirmed the news, remembering his fire, swagger, and the hits that made the band global MTV stars.

Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of the 1980s English new wave band Duran Duran, has died. He was 65. Taylor's death was confirmed by his family and bandmates in a statement posted on social media and Duran Duran's website.

The band remembered him as a driving force from the very beginning. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music, the band said.

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His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed. Taylor revealed in November 2022, on the night he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, that he had been battling Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer for several years and was unable to attend.

I would like to thank each of my brothers in this great band, he wrote. You can dream about what happened to us but to experience it, on one's own terms, as mates, was beyond incredible. Duran Duran's huge pop hits include Hungry Like the Wolf, The Reflex and Rio. Their rise up the charts was inextricably linked to the launch of MTV.

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The two-time Grammy Award winners had nine gold records and six platinum ones, with 20 Top 20 singles in the UK and 18 in the US. They were two-time Ivor Novello Award winners and are MTV Video Visionary Award recipients. The band's 1981 debut album Duran Duran had their first hit single, Planet Earth, but it was Rio that transformed them into trans-Atlantic stars.

Duran Duran Music Video Success

The Rock Hall explained their appeal this way: They were new wave outsiders who became music video stars - Tiger Beat fashion pinups who rocked arenas. The band's imperial stage occurred with a trio of hit albums between 1981 and 1983, with such dance-floor barnburners as Come Undone and A View to a Kill. Mixing fashion, pioneering synthesizers and glam-pop swagger, the telegenic band were all over radio and young people's walls.

Bassist John Taylor and singer Simon Le Bon became heartthrobs and the band was labeled part of the New Romantics. Princess Diana was known to be a fan, which meant a lot to the band. It worked well for us, drummer Roger Taylor told Rolling Stone. It was genuine.

I don't think it was some sort of PR stunt. It was massive for us because she was the No. 1 icon of the early '80s. The band's success was in large part due to their videos, including their Antigua-set song Rio, which featured shots of the band in pastel suits sailing confidently on a yacht.

For the album Rio, they shot three music videos in Sri Lanka - including Save a Prayer, which had John Taylor getting sprayed by an elephant - and two in Antigua, feeding MTV's need to have a stream of visuals, something classic rock didn't have. A lot of the success of the album is down to the power of the videos and the way it made the band omnipresent around the globe, Le Bon told The Daily Beast in 2012.

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Band Formation and Name Origin

Andy Taylor agreed: I don't think we could have done it without MTV. John Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes started the band as teenagers in the northern city of Birmingham in 1978, with a name inspired by a character in the Jane Fonda-starring sci-fi movie Barbarella. Roger Taylor, Le Bon and Andy Taylor joined soon after, with the British press referring to them as the Fab Five.

Andy Taylor answered an ad in Melody Maker music magazine for a Live-Wire Guitarist. None of the Taylors were related. We all grew up on the same vinyl records and live gigs, from David Bowie to Roxy Music, The Sex Pistols and, of course, Chic.

I could go to all those places as a player and developed a hybrid guitar style that fitted this amazing concept of a band, Andy Taylor wrote in a letter read by the band during their Rock Hall induction. Duran Duran had the unenviable job of following Led Zeppelin at Live Aid in Philadelphia and performed A View to a Kill, The Union of the Snake, Save a Prayer and The Reflex.

In his book, Wild Child, Andy Taylor revealed the band was, as he put it, falling apart at the seams. Everything should have been perfect, but privately we were screwed and in turmoil. When we came offstage in Philadelphia there were no congratulatory hugs or friendly smiles. It was like we were completely foreign to each other, and it would be the last time we played together for almost two decades.

The various members all had some success with side projects: Le Bon, Rhodes and Roger Taylor recorded an album as Arcadia in 1985; John Taylor and Andy Taylor formed Power Station, a supergroup that included Robert Palmer, in 1984, having hits with Some Like It Hot and Get It On. In 1986, the band came together to record the hit album produced with Nile Rodgers Notorious - with hits including the title single and Skin Trade - but Andy Taylor made his second exit from the group after some early recording sessions for the album.

Taylor of Duran Duran performs on stage in April 2004 during a celebration of the band's 25th anniversary. He died this week at the age of 65, his family and bandmates said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.