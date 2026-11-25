Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of Duran Duran, has died at 65. He revealed in 2022 that he had stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of the English new wave band Duran Duran, has died at 65. His family and bandmates confirmed the death in a statement posted on social media and on the band website.

The band said Taylor arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what they could become. They said he brought an indelible fire and swagger to their music, and that his playing drove the songs that took them around the world. Duran Duran also praised his dry wit and his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life.

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They said he kept them grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed. On the night he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, Taylor revealed that he had been battling stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer for several years. He was unable to attend the ceremony. In a message at the time, Taylor thanked each of his brothers in the great band.

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He wrote that you can dream about what happened to them, but to experience it on one own terms, as mates, was beyond incredible. Duran Duran formed in Birmingham and became one of the defining acts of the 1980s. The band mixed fashion, pioneering synthesizers and glam-pop swagger, and was labeled part of the New Romantics. Their rise was tied to the launch of MTV, and their huge pop hits included Hungry Like the Wolf, The Reflex and Rio.

Their popularity was cemented when they recorded the James Bond theme A View to a Kill and earned a slot at Live Aid in 1985. The two-time Grammy Award winners had nine gold records and six platinum ones. They scored 20 Top 20 singles in the UK and 18 in the US, were two-time Ivor Novello Award winners and received the MTV Video Visionary Award. The band imperial stage came with a trio of hit albums between 1981 and 1983.

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Those records included dance-floor barnburners such as Girls on Film and Union of the Snake, plus moody ballads like The Chauffeur and Save a Prayer. Other hits in the coming years included The Wild Boys, New Moon on Monday and Come Undone. Bassist John Taylor and singer Simon Le Bon became heartthrobs as the telegenic band appeared all over radio and young people walls. Princess Diana was known to be a fan, and that meant a lot to the band.

The original members, from left to right, were Andy Taylor, John Taylor, Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor, as seen in a 2004 news conference photo in Hong Kong. Taylor was 65. No further details about the death were immediately released.