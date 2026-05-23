Andy Robertson's Journey: From Humble Beginnings to Legacy on Merseyside

Andy Robertson explores the journey of a full-back from humble beginnings to redefining the role under Klopp and leaving a legacy at Liverpool.

Andy Robertson wasn't born when Sir Kenny Dalglish stepped down after his first managerial spell at Liverpool in 1991, but when he joined the Reds in 2017, he was all too aware of the legacy of some great Scots who had trodden the same path before him.

Robertson recalled being thrown names like 'Your dad, Alan Hansen and Souness...

' when he first signed for Liverpool. Robertson spoke highly of Dalglish, saying that he knew Liverpool fans loved a Scottish player and that Scottish players usually brought success to the team. Liverpool's connection with Scotland goes back to legendary former manager Bill Shankly, and there is perhaps no living figure more beloved on the Kop than Dalglish.

Robertson will depart Anfield as the latest in a line of men from north of the border to have left an indelible impact. The defender arrived on Merseyside nine years ago when Jurgen Klopp signed him from Hull City for £8m. Robertson has since helped redefine the role of a full-back under Klopp and later Arne Slot, making 60 Premier League assists - the second most by a defender behind Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Robertson's legacy will be as someone who played like a fan on the pitch. Rochdale legend Simon Dawkins called Robertson 'a great credit' to Liverpool





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